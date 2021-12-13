YOUNGSTOWN – The Bowling Green State University indoor track and field team opened the season Friday at the inaugural Youngstown State Collegiate Holiday Classic.
The Falcons won three events in the YSU-hosted meet.
Jemeila Hunter and Jazzlynn Gaiters finished just 0.02 apart in the 400, sweeping the top two spots in the event.
Hunter won the 400 in her first-career race in the event with a time of 56.76.
Gaiters finished just behind Hunter at 56.78 to set a new personal best in the 400.
Gaiters’ previous best 400 time came in 2019 at the Meyo Invitational, where she posted a time of 57.64.
Zaresha Neal won the shot put, throwing for 51-5.75 (15.69m). She was the only thrower to pass the 15m mark in the event.
Katie Seyfang earned second in the event, throwing for 48-2.00 (14.68m).
Brianna Richard and Ayanna Burrell soared to first and second in the triple jump.
Richard’s distance of 39-8.50 (12.10m) came close to her personal best of 40-1.25 (12.22m). She is second in the Falcon record books in the event.
Burrell’s 39-2.50 (11.95m) jump also falls just short of her personal best of 39-8.00 (12.09m). She is fourth all-time in the triple jump for the Falcons.
Hunter had a personal best performance in the 60, setting a PR of 7.64 in the prelims before posting a time of 7.71 in the finals to finish second.
Tianna Mulligan earned a PR in the 200 with a time of 25.27, finishing second in the event.
Mateya Haintz finished third in weight throw at 57-11.75 (17.67m) in her first meet as a Falcon.
Alexis Parchman finished fourth in her first collegiate 60 race, posting a time of 7.78.
Burrell set a new personal best in the long jump at 18-5.00 (5.61m).
Izzy Klett tied her personal best in the same event at 18-4.50 (5.60m) while Parchman jumped 17-6.00 (5.33m) in her first collegiate meet.
BGSU Results
60 prelims – 2. Hunter 7.64, 4. Parchman 7.85, 9. Mulligan 8.02
60 finals – 2. Hunter 7.71, 4. Parchman 7.78
200 – 2. Mulligan 25.27, 4. Darian Braddix 25.66, 10. Jazzlynn Gaiters 26.69
400 – 1. Jemeila Hunter 56.76, 2.Gaiters 56.78
60 hurdles prelims – 4. Destiny Fernandes 9.23, 9. Katherine Mendenhall 9.65, 13. Braddix 10.15
60 hurdles finals – 6. Destiny Fernandes 9.23
Long jump – 4. Brianna Richard 18-7.25 (5.67m), 5. Ayanna Burrell 18-5.00 (5.61m), 6. Izzy Klett 18-4.50 (5.60m), 8. Parchman 17-6.00 (5.33m), 11. Mendenhall 16-8.50 (5.09m)
Triple jump – 1. Richard 39-8.50 (12.10m), 2.Burrell 39-2.50 (11.95m), 7. Destiny Fernandes 34-6.25 (10.52m), 8. Izzy Klett 34-2.25 (10.42m)
Shot put – 1. Zaresha Neal 51-5.75 (15.69m), 2. Katie Seyfang 48-2.00 (14.68m), 6. Ebonie Whitted 44-1.50 (13.45m), 7. Reagan Emberton 42-4.75 (12.92m)
Weight throw – 3. Mateya Haintz 57-11.75 (17.67m), 11. Reagan Emberton 45-9.75 (13.96m)
The Falcons will return to competition Jan. 8, traveling to Ann Arbor, Michigan, to compete in the Michigan-hosted Wolverine Invite.