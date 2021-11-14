The Bowling Green State University men's basketball program will be back on the road for their next contest, facing Ohio State in Columbus.
Scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. tip on Monday, the game will mark the first between Bowling Green and Ohio State in nearly 13 years with the last being on Nov. 24, 2008. Fans can watch the action on the Big Ten Network or tune in through radio on WFRO Eagle 99.
The Falcons and Buckeyes are set to square off for the seventh meeting all-time. The first game between the two teams happened during the 1980-81 season, seeing Ohio State pick up an 88-70 win. Over the history of the series, no team has won more than two consecutive games with the last two meetings being decided by nine points or less. The Falcons' last win came in 1994 in a 59-50 final while the Buckeyes took the last matchup, a 61-57 win in 2008.
The Falcons are coming off a 41-point victory, 101-60, over Ohio Wesleyan in BGSU's home-opener last Friday (Nov. 12). The Falcons saw six players eclipse double-digit scoring, being led by Trey Diggs (20) who tallied Bowling Green's first 20-point game of the season.
A Bowling Green win would be the third all-time against the Buckeyes and the first since 1994 and ark the third straight season that the Falcons started the season 2-1.
It would earn the Falcons their first win over a Big Ten opponent since topping Michigan, 65-59, during the 2001-02 season.
BGSU last had a road win against a Big Ten opponent when they beat Purdue, 86-83, in 1996-97.
The Buckeyes will head into the game after two close calls early in the season. Ohio State was nearly beaten by Akron in their season-opener at home, inching out a 67-66 win. Facing Niagara at home, the Buckeyes won 84-74. Individually, E.J. Liddell leads OSU, averaging 27 points and eight rebounds through the first two games. Only Zed Key is averaging double-digit scoring (12.5).
For the second consecutive game, BGSU head coach Michael Huger will be facing a team for the first time at the helm of the Falcons. Now in his seventh season, this game against Ohio State will be the first for Bowling Green during the Huger era. In the last contest, BGSU picked up a win over Ohio Wesleyan in the series' first game since 1945. By topping the Battling Bishops, Huger's Falcons have now beat 52 different schools during his seven-year tenure at Bowling Green.
While the season is still early, BGSU is establishing themselves as one of the better rebounding teams in the nation. Following Friday's slate of games, Bowling Green ranked in the Top 10 in the nation for Total Rebounds (105), Total Rebounds Per Game (52.5) and Defensive Rebounds Per Game (37) while leading the Mid-American Conference in all three as well as Offensive Rebounds Per Game (15.5). Of the three, the Falcons' best ranking is for Total Rebounds, being fifth in the nation behind only Saint Louis, South Carolina State, Southern Utah and the College of Charleston.