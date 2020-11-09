BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - The Bowling Green State University hockey team was voted to finish third in the WCHA in the 2020-21 WCHA Preseason Media Poll, announced Monday afternoon.
The Falcons received 76 points in the vote with the full preseason poll being below. The media poll voting board consisted of one representative from of the league's 10 markets.
2020-21 WCHA Preseason Media Poll
Rank Team (1st Place Votes) Points
1. Minnesota State (10) 100
2. Bemidji State 89
3. Bowling Green 76
4. Northern Michigan 68
5. Michigan Tech 67
6. Lake Superior State 44
7. Alaska 40
8. Ferris State 33
9. Alaska Anchorage 21
10. Alabama Huntsville 12
In addition to the league results, the media also voted on various recognitions. Minnesota State goaltender Dryden McKay was picked as the WCHA Preseason Player of the Year. From Bowling Green, both Brandon Kruse and Connor Ford received votes for the award. Similarly, Michigan Tech's Carson Bantle was the media's selection for Preseason Rookie of the Year with Anton Malmstrom being the lone Falcon to receive votes.
The vote also tallied the All-WCHA Preseason Team which included one Falcon, being Connor Ford, with both Brandon Kruse and Tim Theocharidis also receiving votes. Kruse received the most votes among those outside the top three.
Preseason Media All-WCHA Team
F Griffin Loughran (Jr., Northern Michigan, 10 Votes)
F Connor Ford (Sr., Bowling Green, 7 Votes)
F Owen Sillinger (Jr., Bemidji State, 5 Votes)
D Elias Rosen (So., Bemidji State, 9 Votes)
D Jake Willets (So., Ferris State, 6 Votes)
G Dryden McKay (Jr., Minnesota State, 10 Votes)