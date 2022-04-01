The Bowling Green State University softball team turned walks into runs on Friday, as the Falcons beat the University of Toledo, 7-1. The game, the opener of a three-game weekend series, took place at Meserve Field.
Payton Gottshall picked up the complete-game win in the circle for the Falcons (15-9, 3-3 MAC), striking out 15 batters while allowing just two hits.
Meanwhile, BGSU took a four-run lead after three innings despite recording just two hits during that time. The Falcons’ offense put crooked numbers on the board in each of the odd-numbered innings, while Gottshall struck out the side in the even-numbered frames.
Three of the Falcons’ first four runs of the day scored on bases-loaded walks.
The Rockets (8-18, 1-4 MAC) saw three pitchers issue a total of 10 bases on balls in the game.
Freshman Wynnie Reid was 2-for-2 with a pair of walks for the Orange and Brown, while Greta L’Esperance also had two hits and two walks in the win. Sophie Weber picked up a pair of hits, while L’Esperance and Bailey Sample each scored twice. Sample had two stolen bases and L’Esperance and Reid one apiece.