HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. - Bowling Green women’s basketball team jumped ahead early on the way to a 63-49 victory over Northern Kentucky Thursday afternoon.
With both teams having problems scoring, Bowling Green led 13-9 after the first quarter. The Falcons then put 21 points on the board in the second quarter to take a 34-20 lead into halftime.
Bowling Green (2-0) expanded its lead to 50-30 after three quarters before NKU out-scored the Falcons, 19-13 in the fourth quarter.
Kadie Hempfling led the Falcons with 14 points and added four rebounds.
BG’s freshmen guards combined for 23 points, 12 by Kenzie Lewis and 11 from Lexi Fleming. Lewis also had team highs with nine steals, six rebounds, four assists and BG’s only blocked shot.
Madisen Parker came off the bench to score 10 points, including two 3-pointers adding to her Bowling Green career record for threes.
NKU (0-3) had two players score in double-digits — Lindsey Duvall and Carissa Garcia, each with 10 points. Duvall added 14 rebounds.
NOTES: With nine steals, Lewis just missed recording the first points-steals double-double in school history … The Falcons (2-0) scored 30 of their 63 points off NKU turnovers … Bowling Green will host UW-Milwaukee Sunday at noon in the Stroh Center.
-30-
BOWLING GREEN 63, NORTHERN KENTUCKY 49
BOWLING GREEN
Hempfling, 4-2-0—14; Perry, 3-2—8; Brett, 0-0—2; Lewis, 4-4—12; Fleming, 3-1-2—11; Trice, 0-1-1—4; Parker, 1-2-2—10; Glowniak, 1-0—2; 0. Hill, 0-0—0; Clerkley, 0-0—0; Spielman, 0-0—0; M. Hill, 0-0—0; Dever, 0-0—0. TOTALS: 16-6-13—63.
NORTHERN KENTUCKY
Coffey, 1-3—5; Souder, 1-0—2; Turner, 0-2—2; Garcia, 5-0—10; Niece, 1-1-0—5; Duvall, 2—6—10; Rose, 4-1—9; Irvin, 0-0—0; Taylor, 0-0—0; Igo, 0-1-0—3; Palmer, 0-3—3. TOTALS: 14-2-15—49.