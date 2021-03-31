The Bowling Green volleyball program will begin postseason play this weekend as they host the MAC Tournament, beginning on Friday against Miami.
The two teams met earlier this season in a series that the Falcons swept and will now face again the MAC Semifinals round. Bowling Green will be the No. 1 seed in the MAC Tournament after winning the MAC Regular Season title for the third time in the last four years. The match will start at 4:30 p.m. and will be available to stream on ESPN+.
For the fifth consecutive season the Falcons will compete in the MAC Tournament and will be hosting the tournament for the second consecutive year. Bowling Green will enter as the top seed following a 20-1 campaign that included an 18-match win streak that set multiple records for both the program and the athletic department as a whole.
The Falcons will take on the Miami RedHawks in the Semifinals of the MAC Tournament. The two teams last met on Feb. 4 and 5 where the Falcons captured a sweep. The first match ended in a 3-0 win for the Falcons while the Orange and Brown battled back from a 2-0 deficit in the second to win 3-2 in five-sets. As for the RedHawks, they enter the MAC Tournament riding a five-match win streak, having two wins against both Eastern Michigan, both 3-1, and Central Michigan, both 3-2, as well as another against Ball State, 3-2.
For the first time since the 2008 season the Falcons have tallied consecutive 20-win seasons. Bowling Green concluded the 2019 season with a 20-13 record and now has a 20-1 standing this year. The last time the team was able to do so came in a streak of three consecutive 20-win seasons, spanning from 2006-2008. In 2006 the Falcons went 26-6 before being 21-10 in 2007 and then 25-9 in 2008.