KENT, Ohio – The bats came alive for the Bowling Green State University softball team as the Falcons homered three times en route to a 6-2 win over Kent State University on Saturday. The game, the back end of a Mid-American Conference doubleheader, was held at the Diamond at Dix.
The Golden Flashes used a sixth-inning homer to capture the first game of the twinbill, 3-1.
Lexi Carver’s three-run blast opened the scoring in the fourth inning of game two, and Maycee Godbolt went deep just three batters later. After KSU cut the BGSU lead in half, Bailey Sample’s two-run shot in the seventh inning restored the Falcons’ four-run lead.
Kiara Hurley picked up the win, allowing just an unearned run in four innings of work. Payton Gottshall worked the final three innings to earn the save.
The Falcons (30-16, 16-10 MAC) have won 30 games for the first time in a decade, since the 2012 team finished with a 36-22. And, BGSU will finish the the highest winning percentage in MAC play since that same season. The 2012 club finished with a 15-7 (.681) conference mark.
Entering the final day of the regular season, the Falcons still have a chance to finish anywhere from second to fourth in the MAC standings. The split on Saturday gives BGSU a 16-10 conference record. The Falcons are tied with Ohio (16-10 MAC), one-half game behind second-place Central Michigan (17-10 MAC).
CMU moved into second place after sweeping Miami in a Saturday doubleheader, while Ohio dropped out of second after being swept by Western Michigan.