The Bowling Green State University women’s basketball team’s season will continue with three games this weekend. The Falcons are one of eight teams selected to participate in the 12th Annual Women’s Basketball Invitational (WBI).
This marks the Falcons’ first trip to the WBI in program history. The tournament runs from Friday through Sunday, and all 12 games will take place at the Clive M. Beck Center on the campus of Transylvania University in Lexington, Ky.
“We are so excited to get to continue to work, compete and play,” said BGSU head coach Robyn Fralick. “This team has continued to have a passion for playing and improving. We are thankful for this opportunity for continued growth for our team.”
The Falcons will open the tournament on Friday, when BGSU takes on Furman University in a 12:00 p.m. start. The Paladins are 19-12 on the season, and went 12-4 in Southern Conference play. Furman advanced to the championship game of the SoCon Tournament, and Tierra Hodges was named league player of the year.
BGSU will meet either Austin Peay or Saint Mary’s on Saturday, with start time at either 12:00 or 2:30 p.m. APSU is 19-11 overall and finished fourth in the Ohio Valley Conference, while the Gaels are 15-15 overall and finished 9-9 in West Coast Conference.
The bottom half of the bracket includes Davidson, Nevada, defending WBI champion Cleveland State and Northeastern. BGSU will face one of those four teams on Saturday (March 20).
According to a release from the WBI, all 12 games will be streamed at www.watchwbi.com. Tickets will be available at the door and can be purchased for $20 per day. For more information and further updates please check the official website (www.womensbasketballinvitational.com) and Twitter (@PostseasonWBI).