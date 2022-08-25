BGSU Men Huger 2022

File. Bowling Green head coach Michael Huger makes a call from the sideline against Akron earlier this season.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

The Bowling Green State University men’s basketball team will begin the season with 13 non-conference contests, including a matchup with Air Force on Nov. 1 to begin the home schedule and an appearance in the Gotham Classic.

The Mid-American Conference slate will begin on Jan. 3 against Eastern Michigan and will feature 18 games within the MAC. In total, the Stroh Center will host 16 BGSU men’s basketball games this season.

