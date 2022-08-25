The Bowling Green State University men’s basketball team will begin the season with 13 non-conference contests, including a matchup with Air Force on Nov. 1 to begin the home schedule and an appearance in the Gotham Classic.
The Mid-American Conference slate will begin on Jan. 3 against Eastern Michigan and will feature 18 games within the MAC. In total, the Stroh Center will host 16 BGSU men’s basketball games this season.
The first home action of the season for the Falcons at the Stroh Center will be on Nov. 1 for an exhibition against Mansfield.
The regular season is scheduled to begin on Nov. 7 against Air Force at home. Air Force headlines a list of non-conference opponents making the trip to Bowling Green this season that includes Southern Indiana, Queens, Morgan State, UT Martin, Fairmont State and Ohio Dominican.
As for the MAC slate, the Falcons will begin conference play against Eastern Michigan on Jan. 3 in Ypsilanti.
The first conference contest at the Stroh Center will be on Jan. 7 as the Falcons welcome the Ohio Bobcats. On the rivalry front, the Battle of I-75 will travel north to Savage Arena on Jan. 28 before entering the Stroh Center on Feb. 18.
. “This year we will challenge ourselves right out of the gate by taking on a tough Air Force team followed by four competitive road games against Oakland, Wright State, St. Bonaventure and Notre Dame,” said coach Michael Huger.
“Each game in the non-conference provides us a different obstacle that will prepare us to compete for a MAC championship.
“Returning to the 18 MAC game format, it will be important to seize every opportunity. I am truly excited about the talent and balance this team has and believe it will be a special season. We hope our fans will pack the Stroh and help create the best home court advantage in the MAC.”
Game times and TV designations for the entire 2022-23 schedule will be announced at a later date.