The Bowling Green State University volleyball will return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2012 and will face Weber State in the first round of the tournament.
The entirety of the tournament will take place in Omaha, Nebraska, this year and will consist of 48 teams with the first round being played at the Chi Health Center Arena on April 14.
The match for the Falcons is set for a 7 p.m. start time.
Bowling Green received an automatic bid in the tournament following the victory in the MAC Championship on Saturday, with a 3-1 win over Western Michigan.
For the Falcons, it marks the program's third appearance in the NCAA Tournament with the previous two being in 1991 and 2012.
The Falcons will head into the NCAA Tournament with a 22-1 record after putting together a historical 2020-21 campaign. BG began the season with an 18-match win streak, setting both the program record for best start to a season as well as the BGSU Athletic department record, a mark that had stood for almost 57 years.
The 18-match win streak also broke the record for the longest win streak in program history at any point during a season. Additionally, the team compiled a 20-win season for the second consecutive year, the first back-to-back 20-win seasons since 2006-2008.
Weber State were the champions of the Big Sky conference following an 18-1 campaign, including being 15-1 in conference play. The one loss for the Wildcats came on March 7 in a 3-1 final against Northern Arizona. Weber State tallied seven 3-0 sweeps on the season and began the year with a 10-0 start. The Wildcats topped Northern Colorado in the Big Sky Championship to receive the automatic bid with a 3-1 final. This will be their second appearance in the NCAA Tournament, last appearing in 1988 with a 3-2 loss to Nebraska.
