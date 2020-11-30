The Bowling Green State University women's basketball team has added a game to the 2020-21 schedule. Head coach Robyn Fralick and the Falcons will hit the road for a Thursday game vs. Northern Kentucky University.
The Falcons and Norse will meet in a 12:00 p.m. start at NKU's BB&T Arena. The game is tentatively scheduled to be streamed via either ESPN3 or ESPN+.
BGSU is 1-0 on the season after Sunday afternoon's 70-60 win over Valparaiso at the Stroh Center. NKU is 0-1 on the year, having fallen by a 73-67 score in overtime at Cincinnati on Wednesday (Nov. 25). The Norse will play at Akron on Tuesday evening before hosting the Falcons Thursday.
The teams have met only once prior to this season. BGSU posted a 78-50 win over NKU in December of 1982 at venerable Anderson Arena.
Log on to BGSUFalcons.com later this week for a complete preview of the BGSU-NKU contest, and navigate your way to the schedule page for the latest updates to the 2020-21 BGSU women's basketball schedule.