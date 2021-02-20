MARQUETTE, Mich. - The Bowling Green hockey team skated to their first tie of the season on Saturday night against Northern Michigan.
The game went into a shootout, needing six attempts from both teams to settle the score. In the end, the Wildcats escaped with the second WCHA point on the line while the Falcons claimed one. Bowling Green now moves to 16-8-1 on the season while being 5-5-1-0 in the WCHA.
“We can start with how well Eric Dop played, he was outstanding tonight. We had some real good opportunities during the first 60 minutes and overtime, but could not cash in. All-in-all the effort tonight was very good, we just need to find a way to get some hard earned goals," said head coach Ty Eigner.
The Falcons and Wildcats didn’t see a goal scored during regulation or overtime, sending the game to the first shootout of the season for Bowling Green.
In the shootout, Bowling Green and Northern Michigan traded five attempts before the Wildcats found the back of the net on their sixth attempt, coming from Brandon Schultz. The Falcons weren’t able to answer, giving Northern Michigan the second WCHA point of the night.
In goal for the Falcons, Dop logged a career-high 38 saves on the night, previously having registered 36 twice this season and 37 in seasons past.
This marks just the second 0-0 tie involving WCHA teams this season with Michigan Tech and Lake Superior State ending in a 0-0 final in a non-conference game on Nov. 21. The last WCHA league game that ended in a 0-0 score was on Feb. 14, 2020 between Alabama Huntsville and Lake Superior State.
For the Falcons, the 0-0 finish is the first since concluding with that score against Alaska Anchorage on Nov. 9, 2018.
Bowling Green and Northern Michigan will be back on the ice Sunday at 4:07 p.m. to conclude their two-game series. The game will also be streamed on FloHockey.
After this series, the Falcons will return to Slater Family Ice Arena to host Alabama Huntsville on Wednesday at 7:07 p.m., the first game of a home-and-home series. This game will be streamed on FloHockey as well.