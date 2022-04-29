YPSILANTI, Mich. – Bowling Green State University baseball took Eastern Michigan down to the wire on Friday to begin the weekend series.
The Falcons posted a three-run sixth inning and four total answered runs to take a 5-4 lead. However, EMU battled back in the ninth inning to walk it off 6-5 to win the first game of the series. Bowling Green did their damage at the plate via the single, going without an extra-base hit.
After a quick first inning with just 16 total pitches, the scoring started in the second. Eastern Michigan launched a two-run home run in the bottom of the inning to take a 2-0 lead.
In the top of the third, Nathan Archer reached base on a hit by pitch before stealing second. That set up an RBI single by Kyle Gurney to cut the deficit in half at 2-1 EMU.
A bases loaded sacrifice fly in the fourth added an insurance run to the Eagles’ tally, increasing the lead to 3-1.
Eastern Michigan repeated the actions in the fifth with a sacrifice fly to put another tally on the board, 4-1.
The Bowling Green response quickly came in the top of the sixth. Adam Furnas reached base on a throwing error before Nathan Rose drew a walk to put two on for the Falcons. Jack Krause delivered a single to right center, scoring one and keeping runners at the corners for BGSU.
Tyler Ross produced a safety squeeze in the next at-bat, bringing in Rose to cut the EMU lead down to one at 4-3.
The Falcons continued the strong inning with a two-out single by Ryan Johnston down the left field line, scoring Krause and tying it up at 4-4 with a three-run top of the sixth.
In the seventh, the Falcons claimed the lead for the first time in the game. Nathan Rose found space in the outfield with a bloop single, bringing in Gurney to push BGSU ahead 5-4.
In the bottom of the ninth, Eastern Michigan logged a two-out RBI double to tie it at 5-5 before a single pushed the Eagles in front for the 6-5 final.
STAT LEADERS
Kyle Gurney: 2-for-5, 1 R, 1 RBI
Ryan Johnston: 2-for-4, 1 RBI
Nathan Rose: 2-for-3, 1 R, 1 RBI
Jack Krause: 1-for-3, 1 R, 1 RBI
FALCON STAT FACTS
With a base hit against the Eagles, Nathan Archer has now hit safely in seven consecutive games. Archer also stole another base, giving him four over the last two games and 17 on the season.
The Falcons were able to tally all five runs despite not having an extra base hit in the game. All of BGSU’s nine hits came in the form of singles.
The Falcons and Eagles will continue their weekend series in Ypsilanti on Saturday with a doubleheader slated to begin at 2 p.m.