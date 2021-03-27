BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Bowling Green volleyball program closed out the regular season with yet another sweep on Saturday, marking the team’s 11th sweep of the season.
The Falcons won the first and second sets by wide margins, but Buffalo battled back in the third set, sending it to extra points to decide a winner. In the end, it was once again Bowling Green capturing a 3-0 win.
With the win the Falcons close out the regular season at 20-1, marking the team’s second consecutive 20+ win season, being the first back-to-back 20+ win seasons since the Falcons registered three straight from 2006-08.
Bowling Green will host the MAC Championship next weekend.
Set scores:
Set 1 - Bowling Green 25, Buffalo 16
Set 2 - Bowling Green 25, Buffalo 7
Set 3 - Bowling Green 26, Buffalo 24
The Falcons worked to an 8-4 lead early in the first set, but a 4-0 run by the Bulls tied it up at 8-8. From there the match would become back-and-forth for a few points before a 5-0 run for the Falcons reclaimed the lead just before the media timeout with the score at 15-10.
The Falcons would continue to add to their lead throughout the set, playing to a 25-16 score to close out the first set to take the early lead.
In the second set the Falcons jumped out to a big lead early thanks to a 6-0 run that pushed the score to 10-2 before a timeout from the Buffalo bench. Out of the timeout the Falcons added two more to extend the run to 8-0 before a Bulls’ point.
Various runs of 3-0 and 4-0 would continue to grow the lead for Bowling Green, reaching 21-6 before the next timeout. That momentum would carry through the timeout with another 4-0 run to close out the set at 25-7.
The third set began in a similar manner as the second, seeing the Falcons use a 7-0 run early to create a 9-2 lead. That lead would give BGSU the opportunity to rotate in some new faces before the media timeout at 15-9.
Out of the timeout, Buffalo went on a 5-0 run to close the gap to 15-14 before a Bowling Green timeout.
Buffalo would keep it close, even taking the lead, but the Falcons would reclaim the lead at 22-21 before a timeout from the Bulls. Buffalo forced extra points as well, but in the end the Falcons clinched yet another sweep on the season.
Katie Kidwell tallied a team-high five block assists, bringing her career block total to 489, moving her past Tammy Schiller for fourth all-time in program history. For career block assists, she’s up to 425, needing just 19 to pass Kendra Halm for the all-time record.
As a team, the Falcons landed eight aces with four of them belonging to Julia Walz. Walz has a team-high 29 aces this season to set a new career-high for aces in a single season after having 28 during the 2019 season.
On the attack, Petra Indrova led the way with 10 kills in a match that saw seven different Falcons land at least one kill.
On the defensive side, the Falcons also saw 11 different players tally at least one dig with Walz leading this category as well with 17.