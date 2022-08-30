BGSU Soccer

BG's Katie Cox moves the ball during a game against Cincinnati last week.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

The Bowling Green State University women’s soccer team hits the road for the first time this season, facing Tennessee, a nationally ranked opponent.

Coach Jimmy Walker, the four-time defending Mid-American Conference champions, and the Volunteers play on Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. at Regal Soccer Stadium.

