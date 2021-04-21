TOLEDO — Bowling Green State University softball traveled up Interstate 75 Tuesday to take on Toledo in a double header.
The Falcons won the first game 5-3 in extra innings. The second was postponed in the fourth inning with the Rockets leading 6-1. The game will be made up at a later date.
With the single win the Falcons move to 18-18, 10-11 MAC while Toledo falls to 19-12, 9-6 MAC.
It took nine innings to decide the first game as both teams scored runs late to send the game into extra innings.
BGSU ace Payton Gottshall started in the circle for the Falcons and went all nine innings giving up three earned runs on 12 hits while walking six and striking out 10.
Erin Hunt was in the circle for the Rockets. She went eight innings giving up five earned runs on nine hits while walking four and striking out seven.
The Falcons’ offense struck first in the top of the second inning as redshirt freshman Sophie Weber launched a solo home run over the center field wall to make the score 1-0.
Neither team was able to score again until the bottom of the fifth inning when the Rockets were finally able to do some damage with a Macey Moore two-RBI single to inch Toledo back in front.
The Falcons fought back in the next inning with freshman Peyton Dolejs driving in a run via a single and then redshirt junior Sarah Gonzalez moving Dolejs in with an RBI double.
The streak of runs continued in the bottom of the sixth inning as the Rockets tied the game up with a Leah Munson double.
Neither team scored again until the top of the ninth when redshirt junior Nikki Sorgi singled to right field to bring two runs in. Gottshall shut down the Rockets in the ninth and the Falcons cruised to victory.
Next up for the Falcons is a four-game home series this weekend against Kent State. The Falcons will play one game on Friday and Sunday with a double header on Saturday.