The Bowling Green hockey team notched another win Wednesday evening, throttling Alabama-Huntsville 5-0.
The evening was a night filled with milestones for the Falcons. Anton Malmstrom notched his first career goal with the program. The goal also marked Malmstrom’s first career point.
“He’s been a huge part of this program … and he’s earned everything that he’s got,” said head coach Ty Eigner.
Senior Brett Rich, a 2017 Bowling Green High School graduate, also logged his first minutes in net for the Falcons late in the third period. The playing time came after the Falcons had built a healthy lead late into the final stanza.
The Falcons grab three points in their first matchup with the Chargers and solidify their positioning, currently at second in the WCHA at 7-5-1. The win also moves them to 18-8-1 overall on the season.
The first period was controlled heavily by the Falcons. Zero goals were scored, but Bowling Green kept the puck in the Charger zone for a majority of the period. At the first intermission, the Falcons led 12-5 in shots on goal.
The scoring opened in the second period. Connor Ford kicked off scoring nine minutes into the period. The goal was scored by a wrist shot from right in front of David Fessenden, the feed came quickly from Will Cullen after a face-off win in the Chargers defensive zone.
Two-minutes after the first, Max Johnson extended the Falcon lead to two goals. Brandon Kruse and Carson Musser recorded assists on the goal.
One minute later, the puck got past Fessenden a third time, marking three goals in three minutes for the Falcons. Brandon Kruse was credited the goal, with Max Johnson and Cameron Wright getting the assists. The assist would move Wright to 99 career points, where he would stay for the remainder of the game.
With just over three minutes remaining in the period, Anton Malmstrom pushed the Bowling Green lead to four goals and recording his first career goal. Kruse and T.J. Lloyd were credited with the assists. Kruse finished the game with three points on the score sheet.
The Falcons peppered Fessenden in the second period, outshooting Alabama-Huntsville 17-1 in shots on goal.
“We felt like we were going to have the opportunity to spend a bunch of time in the offensive zone,” Eigner said.
The third period mirrored the first period. Bowling Green controlled the pace of the game and out shot the Chargers 12-5. Ford was able to sneak the puck passed Fessenden a final time, pushing to the final score of 5-0. Alex Barber would be awarded the assist on the goal.
After the goal, Rich entered the game. The minutes would mark the first meaningful time Rich has played in a Falcons uniform.
The win moves the Falcons to a two-game winning streak going into their last game of the season. Bowling Green sits with 24 points in the WCHA. Northern Michigan is third in the WCHA with 19 points.
The Falcons with hit the ice for a final time in the regular season Sunday at 4:07 p.m. at Alabama Huntsville. The game will be available for stream on FloHockey.