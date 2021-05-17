TOLEDO – Bowling Green State University’s Kaila Butler and Zaresha Neal both threw new outdoor personal bests as a handful of student-athletes competed at the Rocket Invitational, hosted by the University of Toledo on Saturday.
Along with strong efforts from Butler and Neal, freshman Ayanna Tommy set two new PRs for the Falcons.
Butler added to her legacy among BGSU’s all-time greats in the hammer throw with a new personal best distance of 213-feet-5 inches (65.06m) to win the event. She ranks second in program history in the hammer throw and will head to the NCAA Regionals looking to add to her impressive career thus far.
Neal won the shot put with a new personal best mark of 51-9.75 (15.79m). She ranks fourth in program history in the shot put as she inched her best mark forward by seven centimeters.
Neal also won the discus with a mark of 167-feet-2 inches (50.95m).
Ayanna Tommy posted a pair of personal bests, running 12.35 seconds in the 100 and then triple jumping 37-4 (11.38m). She placed second overall in the triple jump.
Bowling Green’s qualifiers will compete in the NCAA East Region preliminary round May 27-29 in Jacksonville, Florida.