CLEVELAND – The Bowling Green State University women’s basketball team has been picked to finish second in the Mid-American Conference race in the 2021-22 season.
The MAC office released the Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Preseason Poll and the Preseason All-MAC Teams – determined via voting by the league’s 12 head coaches – on Thursday.
Lexi Fleming was selected to the Preseason All-MAC Second Team. Fleming was the lone sophomore chosen to the preseason all-conference team.
Ohio was the choice of the coaches to win the MAC regular-season crown in 2021-22. The Bobcats received 132 points and four of the 12 first-place votes. The Falcons garnered 124 points and three first-place votes, with Buffalo (123 points, three first-place votes) right behind BGSU.
The Falcons welcome back 10 letterwinners, including all five starters, from last season’s team. The 2020-21 squad, picked to finish 11th in the 12-team MAC in last year’s preseason coaches’ poll, went 21-8 overall, and finished 14-4 in league play to win the conference regular-season title. BGSU advanced to national postseason play for the first time in seven years, participating in the WNIT.
The Falcons were tied for second in the nation on the NCAA’s list of top Division-I turnarounds from 2019-20 to ‘20-21. BGSU posted a 12-game improvement, going 21-8 last season after finishing with a 10-21 record the previous winter. BG’s turnaround trailed only Mercer (13 1/2-game improvement from ‘19-20 to ‘20-21), and the Falcons tied with Alabama State and Delaware with a 12-game upswing.
The Falcons open the 2021-22 season Nov. 11, hosting East Tennessee State at the Stroh Center. Tipoff is set for 6:00 p.m. Masks are required for all indoor events on campus.
2021-22 MAC Women’s Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Poll
1. Ohio – 132 points (4 first place votes)
2. Bowling Green – 124 points (3)
3. Buffalo – 123 points (3)
4. Kent State – 102 points
5. Eastern Michigan – 83 points (1)
6. Central Michigan – 80 points
7. Northern Illinois – 79 points
8. Toledo – 67 points
9. Ball State – 65 points (1)
10. Western Michigan – 31 points
11. Miami – 27 points
12. Akron – 23 points