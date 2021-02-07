MANKATO, Minn. — The No. 8 Bowling Green State University hockey team lost to Minnesota State on Saturday, 5-1.
The Falcons were swept on the road for the weekend series where they lost 4-0 on Friday night.
“We started better tonight and felt good about how we were playing into the second period. Unfortunately, we were not able to capitalize and Minnesota State did. They were the better team and deserved the sweep,” said head coach Ty Eigner.
The loss moves the Falcons to 16-6-0 on the season, 5-3-0 in the WCHA.
On Saturday the Falcons’ goal came off the stick of Connor Ford on the power play with assists coming from Max Johnson and Brandon Kruse.
The lone goal of the first period came just under five minutes into the action, with Shane McMahan scoring with assists from Ondrej Pavel and Riese Zmolek.
In the second period, Minnesota State saw a goal from Ryan Sandelin with an assist from Nathan Smith.
Just over a minute later the Mavericks added a score from Jared Spooner. Smith and Dallas Gerads had the assists.
Before the second period ended Minnesota State had their fourth goal of the game. Reggie Lutz scored with assists from Jake Jaremko and Cade Borchardt.
In the third period, Lutz scored with Pavel assisting.
The Falcons were able to add a power play goal before the end of the night. Ford was the one to net the puck with Johnson and Kruse tallying the assists.
Assisting on Ford’s goal, Kruse logged career point 134, tying him with Greg Day for 42nd all-time in program history. The assist was also his 97th of his career, moving him another step closer to 100 career assists.
Johnson, with the assist, registered career point 114. That ties him with Joe Quinn for 57th all-time while moving him past Jonathan Matsumoto.
The game also marked the 100th game in the collegiate careers for Falcons Taylor Schneider and Alex Barber.
In Friday’s action Minnesota State scored two goals in both the second and third periods to capture the win, including two power play goals.
This was the first time this season that the Falcons have been held scoreless.
“Have to give Minnesota State credit. They were the better team tonight. We started well and had a few opportunities early with a 4-on-3 and a 5-minute power play. Unfortunately, we didn’t execute and couldn’t put one past McKay,” Eigner said.
After a scoreless first period, Minnesota State scored the first goal of the game in the second period, coming on a power play. Nathan Smith had the goal with assists from Jake Livingstone and Julian Napravnik.
The Mavericks later added another power play goal in the second, this one from Gerads with assists from Zmolek and Livingstone.
In the third period, Minnesota State scored just before the halfway point of the period. Walker Duehr scored the goal with assists coming from Andy Carroll and Akito Hirose.
The final goal of the game came in the third period with Zmolek scoring. He was assisted by Napravnik and Wyatt Aamodt.
Both teams saw a player receive a 5-minute major penalty and game misconduct on the night, both being issued in the second period. For Minnesota State it was a spearing call against Reggie Lutz while the Falcons’ Alex Barber was called for hitting from behind.
Bowling Green will be back home for their next series, hosting Lake Superior State on Friday and Saturday for a two-game series. Both games will have 7:07 p.m. puck drops and will be made available to stream on FloHockey.