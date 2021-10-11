CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Mid-American Conference announced today the MAC honors for volleyball for the past week of competition.
Bowling Green swept the MAC East awards, with Katelyn Meyer winning Offensive Player of the Week, Julia Walz winning Defensive Player of the Week, and Hanna Laube winning Setter of the Week.
This is the third consecutive week Walz and Laube have been selected as MAC East Players of the Week, and the first time Meyer has been recognized this season. This is also Bowling Green’s second MAC East awards sweep of the 2021 campaign.
Former Eastwood High School standout Katelyn Meyer led a Bowling Green offensive attack that hit over .300 on the week. On Friday, Meyer registered 14 kills on a .393 hitting percentage. She tallied six of those kills in the third set, including the match point that gave the Falcons their fifth consecutive conference win. The following night, BGSU swept the MAC West’s leader, Western Michigan. Meyer was impressive again, logging team-highs in kills (13) and hitting percentage (.423). Nine of her kills came in the third set, where she swung .600. The Falcons registered a team hitting percentage of .394, their highest in conference play this season.
The Bowling Green Falcons swept both opponents last week, with Julia Walz playing a significant role in the team’s defensive success. The Falcons limited their conference foes to a .090 hitting percentage, with four of the six sets seeing their opponent hit below .100. Walz tallied 43 digs across the two matches, including 25 on Friday. This is her highest three-set total of the season. The senior also landed a career-best five aces that evening. On Saturday, Walz registered 18 digs, helping the Falcons win their seventh consecutive match.
Hanna Laube ran a Bowling Green offense that saw several season-best performances. Laube tallied 40 assists against NIU, the highest three-set total in MAC play. The following evening, BGSU won the battle between MAC division leaders with a sweep of WMU. Laube logged 36 assists, including an impressive 17 in the third set. In that set, the Falcons swung .475. The senior also added six digs, five total blocks and two aces on the weekend.
The Falcons will be on the road for their next three matches, beginning with a 6 p.m. match against Central Michigan on Thursday. They will face the Chippewas again on Saturday at 11 a.m. The Falcons then play a Wednesday, Oct. 20 match in Oxford, playing Miami (OH) at 7 p.m.