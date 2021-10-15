MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – The Bowling Green State University volleyball team (11-6, 7-0) swept Central Michigan (8-11, 2-5) on Thursday securing their eighth consecutive victory.
The sweep marks Bowling Green’s sixth conference sweep of the 2021 season.
Katie Kidwell registered a season-best eight blocks, breaking the program record and setting a new record with 572 career blocks.
The first set began with the Falcons scoring two points for each Central Michigan point, as BGSU opened a 6-3 lead. After a pair of kills and an ace from the Chippewas, Bowling Green went on a 6-0 run to take a 13-6 lead. Katelyn Meyer was key for the Falcons, registering two kills and a block assist. BGSU maintained an advantage of five or more points until a 4-1 CMU run made it 20-16. Meyer tallied three more kills, giving her a set total of seven. Petra Indrova added another kill before combining with Kidwell for the set-clinching block.
After a quick start by BGSU, the Chippewas answered with a 5-1 run to take a 7-5 lead. Bowling Green responded with a 10-3 run before the media break, with four points coming on kills by Meyer. CMU scored twice after the timeout, but BGSU went on a 6-0 run to take control of the set. Indrova tallied three kills in this run, while Kidwell and Katrin Trebichavska combined for two blocks. The Chippewas answered with a 6-0 run of their own, forcing a BGSU timeout. Trebichavska added two more kills, then the Falcons won the set on another Indrova kill and a Chippewa attack error.
Like the previous set, the Falcons and Chippewas traded runs early. A 3-0 CMU run tied the set at 5-5, then the teams remained within two points of each other until a 3-0 Chippewa run induced the media break. After the timeout, Kidwell registered a solo block, giving her a program-record 570 career blocks. Kidwell and Hanna Laube combined for a block before two kills from Indrova, but CMU answered with a 5-2 run. The Falcons tied it at 22-22 after kills by Indrova and Kat Mandly and a solo block by Kidwell. After a CMU kill, Indrova landed a kill and an ace before a Chippewa attack error clinched another conference sweep for the Falcons.