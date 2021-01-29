The Bowling Green State University volleyball program captured their second sweep in just three matches with a 3-0 victory over Western Michigan Thursday night.
The win pushes the Falcons to 3-0 on the season, their best start since the record-setting 12-0 beginning to the 2011 season.
The two sweeps in the first three matches is also an achievement last reached by the Falcons in 2011.
“Katelyn Meyer had an outstanding game with 19 kills and she’s elevated her game to the next level. We need Katelyn to do that, but she’s getting help from other players, too. I thought Katrin (Trebichavask) played well. She was efficient and did her job,” said head coach Danijela Tomic.
“Petra (Indrova) struggled offensively, but I was very happy with her defensive performance. It was good to see that her struggle offensively, even though she still had eight kills, didn’t affect other aspects of her game.”
In the first set the Falcons kept a slim cushion, but a 3-0 run to push the score to 11-7 extended that lead for Bowling Green early in the set. The Falcons had another 3-0 run that made the score 14-8.
Out of the media timeout that came at 15-9, Western Michigan worked to close the gap, including a 3-0 run that cut the lead down to 16-15 to force a timeout from the Falcons.
Before the end of the set, Bowling Green used another 3-0 run to create separation, followed by a Broncos’ timeout with the score at 22-18. The Falcons used that momentum to close out the set 25-22.
The second set began close as both teams traded points before Western Michigan used a 4-0 run to take a 12-10 lead and force a Bowling Green timeout.
The Falcons responded with a run to return the score to a 14-14 tie. The run continued and extended to 7-0 before a timeout from WMU and then 10-0 before another timeout with the run ending at 11-0.
The set would end 25-18 after a 15-4 run to close out the set for the Falcons and give them a 2-0 advantage.
In the third set, Western Michigan had a 4-0 run that gave them a 7-3 lead early and forced a timeout from the Falcons.
Bowling Green went on a 4-0 run to get back into the set with the score at 11-10 WMU.
Another 3-0 run by the Falcons tied the score at 18-18 and forced a timeout by the Broncos. Western Michigan battled back, but another 3-0 run put Bowling Green up 22-21 before another timeout. The run stretched to 5-0 before WMU landed a point.
Once again logging the most kills on the team, Katelyn Meyer accumulated 19 kills for the second consecutive match. Additionally, she also landed her first ace of the season.
With a team-leading 17 digs, Petra Indrova logged a new career-high while also registering double-digit digs for the third straight match, doing so in each so far this season.
Hanna Laube paced the Falcons from the setter position with 37 assists while also landing her first two aces of the season. She also registered her first career solo block and set a new career-high for block assists with three and total blocks with four.
In the ace department, Katie Kidwell joined Laube with two aces of her own, setting a new season-high through the first three matches.
From the middle blocker position, Nikolija Katanic knocked down her first solo block of the season, tying a career-high, and added three block assists to her line as well.