The Bowling Green State University volleyball team (10-6, 6-0) swept the Western Michigan Broncos (13-5, 6-1) on Saturday to earn their seventh consecutive victory. This was the first conference loss for WMU, leaving the Falcons as the MAC's only team undefeated in conference play.
Set 1: BGSU 25, WMU 19
The Falcons and Broncos started the opening set trading points, with neither team holding a lead greater than four before the media timeout. A 3-0 run extended the Falcon lead to 18-14, but WMU cut the deficit to 22-19. Petra Indrova and Madelynn Luebcke combined for consecutive blocks, then Kat Mandly clinched the first set with a kill.
Set 2: BGSU 25, WMU 14
Just like the first set, the second set did not break until the media timeout. Once again, the score was 15-12 in favor of the Falcons. The squads briefly traded points, then the Falcons took over. Closing on a 9-0 run, BGSU capitalized on four Bronco attack errors and two aces from Petra Indrova. The streak gave the Falcons a 2-0 set lead over the MAC West leaders.
Set 3: BGSU 25, WMU 17
The Falcons carried their momentum into the third set, building an 11-3 lead to force a timeout by Western Michigan. Katelyn Meyer and Kat Mandly combined for five kills in this spurt, with Petra Indrova adding two aces. The Broncos answered with their own 8-4 run to force a Falcon timeout, then the teams alternated points. Holding a 20-16 advantage, the Falcons closed on a 5-1 run to win the match, with Katelyn Meyer tallying three more kills.
Falcon Stat Leaders
Kills: Katelyn Meyer (13)
Assists: Hanna Laube (36)
Digs: Julia Walz (18)
Aces: Petra Indrova (5)
Blocks: Petra Indrova, Madelynn Luebcke (5 block assists each)
Kat Mandly (.417 hitting percentage) and Petra Indrova (5 aces) each recorded career-highs.
The Falcons continued their defensive success, limiting the Broncos to a .073 hitting percentage in the first set and a -.086 mark in the second set.
Bowing Green tallied 18 block assists, the team's highest number in three-set matches.
The Falcons' .394 hitting percentage is their highest total in conference matches.
The Falcons will be on the road for their next three matches, beginning with a 6 p.m. match against Central Michigan on Thursday. They will face the Chippewas again on Saturday at 11 a.m. The Falcons then play an Oct. 20 match in Oxford, playing Miami (Ohio) at 7 p.m.