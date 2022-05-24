FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The Bowling Green State University softball team used the long ball to take the lead for good as the Falcons downed George Washington University, 5-3, Monday.
The game, part of the National Invitational Softball Championships, was held at TC Colorado Field.
Sarah Gonzalez homered to lead off the bottom of the fifth, breaking a 2-2 tie, and Maycee Godbolt added a two-run blast – her third homer of the tournament – one inning later.
With the win, the ninth-seeded Falcons (34-20) stay alive in the 12-team, double-elimination tournament. The Colonials (36-17), the tourney’s fifth seed, see the 2022 season come to an end.
Bailey Sample doubled in both the first and third innings, driving home Greta L’Esperance each time, but GW answered with single runs in both the second and fifth.
After Payton Gottshall and the Falcons got out of a bases-loaded situation in the fifth, however, Gonzalez homered on the first pitch in the bottom of the inning to give BGSU the lead for good.
NOTEWORTHY
• Payton Gottshall got the win on Monday, her school record-tying 27th victory of the season. Jody Record had 27 wins in the 1992 campaign.
• Gottshall, the 2022 Mid-American Conference Pitcher of the Year, now has picked up victories over conference pitchers of the year in two of the last three days. She outdueled Stephen F. Austin’s Kassidy Wilbur, the Western Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Year, on Saturday, before topping Atlantic 10 Conference P-O-W Sierra Lange and GW on Monday.
• Maycee Godbolt’s homer vs. the Colonials was her fifth of the season and her third in three days.
• Sarah Gonzalez now has four homers in 2022 and 16 in her BGSU career. She has moved into a tie for 11th place on the school’s career chart.
• BGSU now has 34 wins, the program’s highest total since the 2012 team won 36 games.
• This is the latest the Falcons have ever played in the spring. The 1993 team played on May 22.
UP NEXT
• The Falcons move on to face Kansas. That game is scheduled for this morning at 10:30.