The opportunity to break Bowling Green’s losing streak was there in the late going Tuesday against Kent State at the Stroh Center.
It was not to be and with two misses on the front end of 1-and the bonus for the Falcons, Kent State held on for a 71-67 victory. It was BG’s sixth straight loss and the seventh in the last eight games.
“Free throws at the end of the game. We had a big opportunity at the end to knock down two free throws and cut it to one or tie it up,” said BG head coach Michael Huger. “We got our two best free throw shooters going to the line and we missed those free throws at the front end of 1-and-1. That really hurts you.”
With the Golden Flashes holding a 69-67 lead, BG’s Justin Turner was at the free-throw line with 2:03 remaining in regulation. He missed the front end of the 1-and the bonus.
Then with 52 seconds remaining and the Golden Flashes still ahead 69-67, BG’s Daeqwon Plowden also missed the front end of a 1-and the bonus.
With 21 seconds left Kent State’s Danny Pippin scored the final points of the game to secure the victory.
“We had the chances. We had some looks that we liked,” Turner said. “We had a three from Daeqwon. We had a three from me. We had an open three from Trey (Diggs) and we didn’t knock it in. Then we had some free throws as well.
“On the defensive side we had some stops that we didn’t get towards the end … It’s just things that didn’t go our way,” Turner continued. “In the future we had to find ways to make it go our way and just not hope for it.
“We have to find a way to come down and give some more and feel like we’re playing hard and giving ourselves a good shot to win,” he added. “Now we have to convert and execute down the stretch and find a way to keep fighting.”
Bowling Green got off to a good start in the first half and was ahead 15-13 after a basket by Diggs. Then with 8:43 left in the half, Kent State’s Giovanni Santiago hit a 3-pointer to give his team a 16-15 lead.
The Golden Flashes took a 38-32 lead into halftime, due in part to a 10-of-10 effort from the free-throw line and 13 points off BG’s turnovers.
Kaden Metheny gave the Falcons a 52-51 lead on a fast-break 3-pointer with 12:25 remaining in the second half.
After two baskets from Kent State, BG’s Jacob Washington converted a basket and a free throw to tie the game at 55 with 10:01 remaining.
The Golden Flashes then scored six unanswered points and never trailed again. And when the Falcons could not convert their opportunities, Kent State held on for the win.
“I thought we fought hard throughout the game. We gave ourselves a chance to win the game,” Huger said. “That’s all that I can ask. We have to get over the hump and win one.
“I don’t think we thought about what was going wrong. We just missed the shots. We had good looks. We had a little bit of everything in there and we missed them all,” Huger added.
Turner and Diggs each scored 18 points and Plowden, who scored BG’s first 10 points in the game, added 15 points.
Four Kent State players scored in double figures led by Tervell Beck’s 18 points
Huger was pleased that the Falcons held Danny Pippen to 16 points. Pippen scored 34 points in Kent State’s 96-91 win over the Falcos on Jan. 27.
“We contained Pippen we held Pippen to 16 instead of 34 that he got the last time,” Huger said. “But he still impacted the game in a big way.”
Lost in the shuffle was Diggs’ going over the 1,000-point mark in his college career. Diggs scored 299 points at Florida Southern, 254 points at Northwest Florida State and with his 18 points Tuesday he has scored 449 as a Falcon for a total of 1,002 career points.
NOTES: BG is now 10-9 overall and 6-7 in the Mid-American Conference while Kent State is 11-5, 8-4 … BG’s first free throws in the game were two scored by Turner with 12:54 remaining to play … Kent State had 27:20 of time with the lead to 11:04 for the Falcons … Bowling Green now plays at Toledo on Saturday with a 2 p.m. start … In the officiating crew was Terry Wymer, one of the best all-time.
KENT STATE 38-33—71, BGSU 32-35—67.
KENT STATE
Pippen, 4-2-2—16; Jacobs, 3-0—6; Santiago, 0-2-0—6; Beck, 5-2-2—18; Hamilton, 2-0—4; O’Neal, 4-2—10; Hernandez, 1-1-6—11; Jordan, 0-0—0; Davis, 0-0—0. TOTALS: 19-7-12—71.
BGSU
J. Turner, 6-1-3—18; Plowden, 3-3-0—15; Metheny, 2-1-0—7; Fields, 0-0—0; Swingle, 0-0—0; Washington, 2-1—5; Fulcher, 0-0—0; Young, 0-0—0; Diggs, 4-2-2—18; C. Turner, 2-0—4; Elsasser, 0-0—0. TOTALS: 19-9-6—67.