MUNCIE, Ind. – Bowling Green’s women’s basketball program has had some tough going in recent years against Ball State.
In fact, the Cardinals have won 10 straight games against the Falcons.
The streak was stopped Saturday evening on Ball State’s home court when BGSU, with three freshmen in the starting lineup, rolled to an impressive 89-55 victory.
“This was a great team win. I was very proud of our defensive effort tonight, and I loved the way our whole team was engaged and competed throughout the entire game,” BGSU head coach Robyn Fralick said.
With the win, the Falcons are 7-1 overall and 3-0 in the Mid-American Conference. The Cardinals are 3-4, 1-2.
Freshman Lexi Fleming led the Falcons with 19 points and freshman Nyla Hampton, in her third game and first start, finished with 18 points. Madisen Parker came off the bench to score 15 points and Elissa Brett added 11 points and a team-high eight rebounds.
The Falcons jumped out to a 19-8 lead after 10 minutes and never looked back, out-scoring the Cardinals in each quarter. The game was tied at 8 and BG scored the next 11 points to end the first quarter.
In the second quarter it quickly became a 20-4 run. BG led by 16 points at the half, 31 after three quarters and 34 at the final buzzer. In the third quarter, Hampton scored 13 points and Fleming added nine.
BG’s defense forced 29 turnovers and the Falcons had a 38-8 advantage in points off turnovers. Through the first eight games the Falcons have scored 173 points off turnovers (21.6 per game) compared to 73 (9.1 per game) by the opponents.
For Ball State, Oshlynn Brown scored 14 points and pulled a game-high 12 rebounds.
NOTES: It’s the first 3-0 MAC start for the BGSU women since the 2013-14 season … It’s the third 7-1 start in the last decade for the Falcons … BGSU won only three MAC games last season … BG’s last win against Ball State was Jan. 25, 2014 … The Falcons went 24-of-31 from the free-throw line, including a 15-of-17 effort in the third quarter … BG made a season-high 11 3-pointers … BG’s Kadie Hempfling now has 502 rebounds … BG scored 35 points off the bench … The Falcons’ next game is at Western Michigan on Wednesday with a 1 p.m. start.
BGSU 89, Ball State 55
BGSU 19 17 32 21 – 89
Ball State 8 12 17 18 – 55
BGSU
Hempfling, 0-1-1—4; Brett, 2-1-4—11; Hampton, 5-8—18; Lewis, 0-2—2; Fleming, 2-4-3—19; Perry, 3-2—8; Parker, 0-4-3—15; Glowniak, 1-0—2; Spielman, 0-0—0; Trice, 1-1-1—6; M. Hill, 1-0—2; O. Hill, 0-0—0; Clerkley, 0-0—0; Dziekan, 0-0—0; Dever, 1-0—2. TOTALS: 16-11-24—89.
BALL STATE
Smith, 2-0—4; Dis Agustsdoffir, 1-0—2; Brown, 5-4—14; Booker, 2-1-2—9; Freeman, 0-2-3—9; Clephane, 3-1—7; Rauch, 0-0—0; Howard-Bass, 1-1-2—7; Skeens, 0-1-0—3; Rice, 0-0—0. TOTALS: 14-5-12—55.