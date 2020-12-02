Two winless teams in the shortened Mid-American Conference football season are facing off Saturday.
Bowling Green travels to Akron for a 2 p.m. start. Both teams are 0-4. Last Saturday, the Falcons took a 52-10 loss at Ohio and Miami beat the Zips 38-7.
“Obviously we want to attack this week and win the game,” BG head coach Scot Loeffler said. “Right now beating Akron is important, there is no question about it. We want to win.
“But that doesn’t solve our problems right now,” he continued. “We have a lot of things that we have got to correct. Win, lose or draw — even if we would have played well and beat Ohio U — it still doesn’t solve where we are at right now. There are a lot of things that need to take place in the off-season to learn what it truly takes to win daily.”
“You can try to get everybody on board. You are always going to have your few that maybe they don’t want to buy in,” BG senior Quintin Morris said. “(It’s) trying to be a good leader and trying to keep everybody focused on the mission.”
Loeffler is hoping to develop an elite culture of winning for the Falcons.
“Fortunately, I have been part of a lot of really elite cultures. Every single day is a teaching moment here,” Loeffler said. “There is a lot that goes into winning. Right now, everything is education and has been since the minute I walked into the building.
“Football cultures are built on discipline, toughness, togetherness. Our society is all me, me, me,” he added. “It’s a society right now that it’s instant gratification … It is a process. It’s a step, by step, by step methodical way.
“It’s hard for myself. I want to win. Everybody wants to win. But you also have to understand the process and all the little details it takes to win. When you are not doing those little details, that adds up pretty fast and that’s where we are right now.”
In Saturday’s loss to Ohio, Loeffler said the Falcons did not play very well in any phase of the game.
“I thought the first quarter and a half offensively we were again taking that step forward,” Loeffler said. “That last five minutes of the second quarter we completely imploded in my opinion. So that’s why I think we took a step back.
“Everyone was disappointed. We were disappointed at halftime because our kids had the feeling that we had an opportunity to win the game,” he added. “Ohio U. didn’t stop us, we stopped ourselves completely, completely 100% we stopped ourselves and that falls back on me.
“We need to become more disciplined. We need to become tougher. We need to be able to become more focused mentally … Everything matters, and we need to learn how to win. This off-season is going to be very important.”