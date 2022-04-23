Bowling Green State University senior quarterback Matt McDonald threw for at last a half dozen touchdown passes during the Falcons’ annual spring game at Doyt L. Perry Stadium Saturday.
It is well-documented that McDonald can fling the ball — last year he threw for 2,555 passing yards and 12 touchdowns.
Plus, situational football in the spring game gave McDonald more opportunities. The offense took possession at key locations on the field — in the red zone, at midfield, or even at their own one-yard line.
The question is, how good can McDonald be if the Falcons had a better running game?
BGSU has used the transfer portal to bring in experienced linemen, hoping to bolster its running game and provide McDonald with more protection.
“The game is won and lost up front,” McDonald said. “We knew that was an area that we needed to improve. and we went out and did that.
“There is no question about it that we know we let a couple games slip away last year. We have the potential, and we feel like we’re just scratching the surface. It’s real exciting to see.”
BGSU coach Scot Loeffler said, “I thought the guys that we were able to get in here this winter are really good players in that group.
“We’ve been fortunate that they are not only good players; they are good people. We are finally going to have some depth and the ability to be a competitive team.”
Among offensive lineman added are Memphis transfer Jakari Robinson (Talladega, Ala.), a 6-foot-1, 310-pound center who spent four years at Cincinnati before spending 2021 at Memphis. He will have one year of eligibility with the Falcons.
McDonald says he and Robinson have already developed a sense of familiarity with each other.
“It’s definitely reassuring knowing that I have him,” McDonald said. “He’s been a huge addition for us this offseason. He’s really become the leader of the O-line and that is what we needed, an older guy up there.”
Marcelo Mendiola (East Chicago, Ind.), 6-3, 330-pound junior OL, has three years of eligibility remaining after spending three years at Cincinnati. Part of the 2020 and 2021 American Athletic Conference championship squads, Mendiola appeared in two career games for the Bearcats.
Bronson Warner (Chaska, Minn.) a, 6-3, 310-pound sophomore OL, has three years of eligibility left after spending one season at Abilene Christian. He appeared in seven of ACU’s 11 games in 2021 after redshirting 2019 and playing in 2020 at Iowa Western Community College.
However, the one who has impressed Loeffler and McDonald the most is sophomore tackle Alex Wollschlaeger (Aurora, Ill.). Wollschlaeger appeared in five games last year with two starts.
“I think he got stronger at the physical end of it, which has helped him a lot,” McDonald said. “Just having the game experience last year like that, that is huge and definitely impacted his play in a positive way.”
Wollschlaeger is listed at 6-7, 290, but Loeffler says he is closer to 300 pounds now.
“I’m really proud of Alex Wollschlaeger,” Loeffler said. “Alex Wollschlaeger, hands down, is the most improved lineman out there. He played a bunch last year, but he had a really good spring.”
Loeffler says every part of Wollschlager’s game has improved.
“Technique-wise, strength-wise, size-wise — he’s starting to develop into an offensive lineman,” Loeffler said.
“When he came in here, he was prototypical MAC kid — we recruited him at 225, he came in the door at 245, and now he’s 300. He’s strong and he’s playing much better, much more confident, and I’m really happy for him because he’s come a long way.”
Loeffler is also seeing improvement from 6-3, 280-pound junior Jalen Grant (Chicago, Ill.), who started all 12 games last year, including two at left guard and 10 games at center.
“I was happy with Jalen Grant. Jalen plays hard, plays tough, and he needs to continue to work on his technique,” Loeffler said.
In the spring game, it appeared that the bolstered and more experience line is paying dividends.
Sophomore running back Terion Stewart, a 5-9, 210-pound junior, and junior back PaSean Wimberly, a 5-10, 175-pound junior, found running room, getting significant gains against a veteran defense, which was already one of the Falcons’ strengths.
“I think the offensive line played better overall,” Loeffler said. “Obviously having the additions of some of those transfer kids has been great.
“I thought overall, we ran the ball better. I didn’t think we protected well yet, and we’ll get that cleaned up here in the summertime.”
McDonald agrees with Loeffler’s assessment of how the line performed Saturday.
“It has definitely improved. A lot of key guys got game experience last season,” McDonald said.
“And you can see them improving every day. I’m happy for that room. It is something we wanted to focus on as well this offseason, and they definitely took a step forward.
“Guys are more confident, myself included, and you can see it out there. Guys are making plays. It was a lot of fun. It felt like gameday, almost.”
The Falcons, 4-8 overall and 2-6 in the Mid-American Conference last year, open their 2022 season against UCLA at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on Sept. 3.