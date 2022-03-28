The Bowling Green State University baseball program faced the Ohio Bobcats on Saturday. The day was originally set for a doubleheader, but the weather forced the two teams into just one game of action. The game that was played went seven innings, with Ohio winning 21-6. This came after the Falcons won 14-2 on Friday. Each team captured a run-rule victory, being up 10 after seven innings played.
Offensively, Adam Furnas and Nathan Rose continued a strong weekend effort for the Falcons. Rose logged a pair of doubles to go along with a pair of RBI while Furnas was a perfect 3-for-3 at the dish. Over the weekend, the two combined to go 10-for-14 with four doubles, seven RBI and seven runs scored.
Ohio began the game Saturday with a leadoff home run, but BG’s Tyler Hays responded well getting two batters to strikeout looking, exiting the top of the first down just 1-0.
Kyle Gurney and Furnas logged back-to-back two-out singles in the bottom of the first to put runners at the corners For BG. A double steal allowed Gurney to cross the plate for the first BGSU run. Nathan Rose followed with a double to left to score Furnas, putting Bowling Green up 2-1.
A single and walk put two on for Ohio in the top of the second before a home run returned the lead to the Bobcats at 4-2.
In the bottom of the second Jared Johnson drew a walk before moving to second on a sacrifice bunt. Furnas was able to rip a single to right, scoring Johnson, to cut the deficit down to one at 4-3 Ohio after two.
The Bobcats extended their lead in the top of the fourth with a grand slam to right field before a double added another, making it 9-3 Ohio.
A wild pitch later in the inning allowed OU to add to their tally before a two-RBI double down the left field line pushed the score to 12-3 Bobcats.
A bases loaded, bases clearing double for Ohio made the score 15-3.
A home run down the right field line in the top of the fifth extended the lead to 16-3.
In the bottom of the fifth the Falcons saw a two-out rally. Furnas knocked a double into the left field gap to score Jack Krause from first. Rose repeated nearly the same hit to score Furnas before Tyler Ross hit a double to the right center gap to score Ross, making it 16-6.
After a scoreless sixth the Bobcats opened the top of the seventh with a solo shot to add to the lead 17-6. A two-run single later in the inning added two more to the OU tally before a bases loaded walk and sacrifice fly made it 21-6.
Furnas logged his second consecutive three-hit game, being perfect at the plate in three appearances. Furnas added a double and RBI to his stat line.
Rose had his second straight two-RBI contest on Saturday for the Falcons, including his first game with multiple doubles this season.
Tyler Hays made his season debut for the Falcons, getting the start. Hays last pitched for BGSU back on April 2, 2021 due to an injury that shortened his 2021 campaign.
The Falcons next game is scheduled for Tuesday on the road against Michigan State in East Lansing. The game has a 4:05 p.m. first pitch.
STAT LEADERS
Adam Furnas: 3-for-3, 2 R, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 SB
Nathan Rose: 2-for-3, 1 R, 2 2B, 2 RBI