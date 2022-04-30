YPSILANTI, Mich. – Bowling Green State University baseball split a doubleheader with Eastern Michigan on Saturday to close out the month of April.
The Falcons captured the day’s first game in a 2-1 final. Andrew Abrahamowicz produced seven innings for the Orange and Brown without allowing an earned run. At the plate, Tyler Ross paced Bowling Green over the course of the two games, tallying three RBI of the Falcons’ five runs scored. As for the second game, EMU won in a 6-3 final. The two teams will return to the diamond on Sunday (May 1) for a 1:00 p.m. first pitch to conclude the series.
HOW IT HAPPENED, GAME 1
Eastern Michigan tallied an unearned run in the bottom of the first inning to take a 1-0 lead.
The Falcons responded in the top of the second. Singles by Adam Furnas and Jack Krause set up an RBI groundout by Tyler Ross, scoring Furnas, to tie it up at 1-1.
The third inning was a near repeat of the second for BGSU. Nathan Archer and Kyle Gurney logged the singles this time around, setting up an RBI base knock for Furnas to score Archer and put the Falcons on top 2-1.
STAT LEADERS, GAME 1
Andrew Abrahamowicz: W, CG, 7.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 K
Adam Furnas: 2-for-3, 1 R, 1 RBI
Tyler Ross: 0-for-3, 1 RBI
Ryan Johnston: 2-for-3, 1 2B
Jack Krause: 2-for-3
HOW IT HAPPENED, GAME 2
Back-to-back singles by Tyler Ross and Kyle Gurney in the top of the first paired with a pass ball put runners in scoring position early for the Falcons. Adam Furnas delivered with a sacrifice fly, scoring Ross, to give BGSU the quick 1-0 advantage.
Eastern Michigan knocked a three-run home run in the bottom half of the inning to take a 3-1 lead.
The Eagles added a solo home run in the top of the third to stretch their lead to 4-1.
In the top of the seventh, Justin Fugitt drew a walk to start the inning. After two outs, Nathan Archer joined Fugitt on the base paths to set up a two-out two-RBI double by Ross to cut the lead down to 4-3.
EMU added two runs in the bottom of the eighth with a single and double steal to push the score to 6-3.
STAT LEADERS, GAME 2
Tyler Ross: 2-for-4, 1 R, 1 2B, 2 RBI
Jack Krause: 2-for-4, 1 2B
Adam Furnas: 0-for-3, 1 RBI
Nathan Archer: 2-for-4, 1 R
Nic Good: 2.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R/ER
FALCON STAT FACTS
Throwing a seven-inning complete game, Abrahamowicz logged a season-high seven innings of work with four strikeouts. Abrahamowicz is the second Falcon to throw a complete game in as many weeks after Gage Schenk threw a nine-inning complete game shutout April 22 against Western Michigan.
With a pair of hits in both games, Jack Krause extended his hitting streak to seven games, going 12-for-27 (.444) over that stretch.
Nathan Archer also had hits in both games, pushing his hitting streak to nine games now, being 17-for-38 (.447) over those nine games.
In game two, Nic Good tossed 2.2 scoreless innings. That gives Good three scoreless outings over five collegiate relief appearances.
The Falcons and Eagles will finish up the weekend series on Sunday with a 1 p.m. first pitch.