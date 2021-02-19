ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Bowling Green softball team began weekend action at the Winthrop Kickoff Tournament on Friday.
In the opener, redshirt freshman Payton Gottshall fired a complete-game two-hit shutout, and the Falcons scored a pair of eighth-inning runs to break a scoreless tie en route to a 2-0 win over host Winthrop. The Eagles bounced back with a 10-1 victory in the nightcap.
Gottshall struck out 16 batters in Friday’s first game, and now has 67 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings this season. She has three complete-game shutouts in as many starts, and has had at least 15 strikeouts in each of her four games – including one relief appearance – this year.
Redshirt freshman Greta L’Esperance was a perfect 4-for-4 in the opening game, for the first four-hit game of her young career. She singled to begin the eighth inning and came around to score what proved to be the winning run on a double by Madi McCoy.
The Falcons (4-2) return to action tomorrow afternoon, taking on Stony Brook at noon before meeting Furman at 2:30 p.m.