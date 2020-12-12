Bowling Green picked up their fifth win of the season on Friday with a 3-2 victory over Ferris State at the Slater Family Ice Arena.
The deciding goal came from Max Johnson on a redirect with less than 15 seconds remaining in the game. The win moves the Falcons to 5-1 so far this season, being 11-1 in their last 12 games dating back to last season.
Scoring Plays
The Falcons opened the scoring in the second period with a goal from Alex Barber, his third goal of the season. The assists on the score came from Taylor Schneider and Carson Musser.
Bowling Green added another score with Seth Fyten netting his first collegiate goal with an assist from Ethan Scardina, his first career point, as well as T.J. Lloyd.
Before the end of the period Ferris State answered with a power play goal from Jake Willets with assists from Lucas Finner and Blake Evennou.
In the third period the Bulldogs evened the score with a goal from Coale Norris with assists from Finner and Justin Michaelian.
With less than a minute remaining in regulation Max Johnson tipped the puck into the back of the net for the game-winner seeing an assist from Will Cullen and Tim Theocharidis on the score.
Other Key Plays
The first period saw both teams go through the feeling out process, going to the second period with a scoreless game with the Falcons leading shots on goal 15-7 after the first.
Both teams also committed just one penalty in the first period with both coming on a coincidental penalties of unsportsmanlike conduct.
Towards the close of the second period there were five penalties all at once. Two Falcons and two Bulldogs were all called for roughing after a cross-checking call against Bowling Green. The penalties led to Ferris State's power play score.
Falcon Stat Facts
With the goal in the second period, Seth Fyten and Ethan Scardina both logged their first career collegiate points, Fyten's being the goal and Scardina the assist.
Netting the game-winner on the night, Max Johnson now has three game-winning goals this season which comes in at second in the nation. The goal also served as Johnson's 104th career point, tying Rob Blake for 64th all-time in program history.
Entering the night third in the country for points by defensemen as a team, the Falcons saw another four points from defensemen in this game, all being assists.
Registering 17 saves in the contest, Zack Rose logged a new season-high for saves in a single game en route to picking up his second win of the season.
The Falcons return to the ice tonight against Ferris State as they conclude their non-conference series. Taking place in Big Rapids, Mich. that game is set for a 7:07 p.m. puck drop.