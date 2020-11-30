BOONE, N.C. – Caleb Fields hit a step-back 3-pointer with 17 seconds remaining in overtime to help the Bowling Green men’s basketball team slip past Appalachian State, 78-76 Monday night.
Fields’ basket gave the Falcons a 77-73 lead.
With six seconds remaining in OT, Adrian Delph hit a 3-pointer for Appalachian State to make it a 77-76 game.
Then Justin Turner, who was the leading scorer in the game with 25 points, made one of two free throws with four seconds remaining to give BG a 78-76 lead.
After the free throw miss, the Mountaineers’ Michael Almonacy had a 3-point effort come very close, but the Falcons were able to secure the win as time expired.
Turner scored 16 of his 25 points in the second half.
Fields, Daeqwon Plowden and Treg Diggs each added 10 points overall for the Falcons.
Plowden had eight rebounds and Diggs had six. Plowden and Turner each has three assists.
Almonacy made six 3-pointers for the Mountaineers and finished with 21 points.
NOTES: Both teams are now 2-1 … BG plays Mid-American Conference foe Buffalo Sunday at the Stroh Center.
-30-
BOWLING GREEN 78
Plowden, 2-2-0—10; Swingle, 4-1—9; J. Turner, 9-7—25; Fields, 2-2-0—10; Metheny, 1-2-0—8; Washington, 0-0—0; Zeigler, 0-0—0; Diggs, 3-1-1—10; Fulcher, 3-0—6; 0-0—0. TOTALS: 24-7-9—78.
APPALACHIAN STATE 76
K. Lewis, 1-1-4—9; J. Lewis, 4-6—14; Forrest, 1-1-0—5; Gregory, 3-4—10; Delph, 1-5-0—17; Almonacy, 1-6-1—21; Wilson, 0-0—0; Huntley, 0-0—0; Duhart, 0-0—0. TOTALS: 11-13-15—76