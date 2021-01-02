BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — The No. 7 Bowling Green State University hockey team skated to a 6-1 victory over Ferris State behind four third-period goals.
Saturday’s game was the start of Western Collegiate Hockey Association play.
Cameron Wright led the way for the Falcons with three points as 11 different skaters logged a point for Bowling Green in the contest, including five different goal scorers.
In net, Eric Dop made a season-high 35 saves to improve to 6-0-0 on the season. The Falcons advance to 10-1 on the year, tied for the third best start in program history.
“We’re obviously excited for our first WCHA win, which is very important. We knew coming up here that Ferris State was going to play well at home and it being their first WCHA game,” said head coach Ty Eigner.
“We battled for the first couple periods and then in the third our guys played really well and executed once they got going. It was a great way to finish the game. Eric Dop was really good again, we’re really happy with how he played. When we weren’t playing at our best, Eric was and that’s huge.”
Just after a power play in the first period the Falcons had a score by Brandon Kruse to put the first tally on the board of the game as Ferris State got their man out of the box. Connor Ford was given the assist on the score.
In the second period Ferris State answered with a power play score by Ethan Stewart with assists from Liam MacDougall and Mitch Deelstra.
Before the end of the second period Bowling Green reclaimed the lead with a goal from Wright. Wright was able to strike the rebound from Will Cullen’s backhand attempt and put it over the goalie’s shoulder. Cullen received the primary assist with the secondary going to freshman Anton Malmstrom for his first career collegiate point.
In the third period the Falcons were able to net another power play score with Sam Craggs tipping in a shot attempt from Tim Theocharidis. Theocharidis then had the primary assist with the secondary going to T.J. Lloyd. Craggs’ goal was his first of the season.
Less than 40 seconds later the Falcons added another score, this time off the stick of Seth Fyten with assists coming from Chrystopher Collin and Adam Conquest. The assist for Collin was his first collegiate point while Conquest logged his first point of the season.
On the power play again, Bowling Green added another score with Ford. He was assisted by Wright.
With just under two minutes remaining the Falcons added the final goal of the night with Wright scoring his second of the contest with an assist from Kruse.
The win for the Falcons puts them at 10-1 to start the season, tying the 1986-87 campaign for the third best start in program history. Additionally, the win marked the 996th in program history as Bowling Green moves towards 1,000 wins as a program.
The Falcons and Bulldogs will conclude their series on Sunday with another 3:07 p.m. start time. The game will be the second WCHA game of the season for Bowling Green and is available to stream on FloHockey.