The rebuild of the Bowling Green football team continues as 22 recruits were signed Wednesday for the upcoming 2021 season.
“I am extremely happy with this class. The class has the same characteristics that we were searching for in the 2020 class. I think this group is talented. They are very good students,” BG head coach Scot Loeffler said. “They are high character guys and the most important thing that I think is unique about these guys is that they want to win for Bowling Green and they are so excited to get Bowling Green back to the standards, the high expectations that we have here.
“They all come from successful high school programs. Eighty-two percent of this class comes from our footprint in recruiting … And most importantly and what I am most impressed with this group is their families. We value that in the recruiting process.”
Of the 22 recruits, 12 are listed as offensive players and 10 were defensive players.
“I think adding these 2021's to this 2020 class we are starting to have a foundation,” Loeffler said. “Everyone in this program right now is 100 percent on board. They know where we are at, and they know were we belong and that’s getting back to the top.”
There are three more scholarships available that could be taken in February.
“We are not into the free agent market, but if there is a kid that has multiple years of eligibility left that fits, an older guy that has character we would obviously take him,” Loeffler said about possible recruits from another school. “The biggest thing that we can’t do right now … is that we can’t go get a great player that we are only going to have for five months. That makes zero sense to me.”
Included in the new recruits is Perrysburg’s Cade Zimmerly, who was recruited as an offensive lineman.
“He’s a tough guy now. He is an under-sized guy, I understand that, but I have watched a lot of under-sized guys do really, really good,” Loeffler said about Zimmerly. “I was just so impressed with how he played. He is a high-character guy. He is a northwest Ohio guy. His high school coach (Matt Kregel) is a BG guy.”
The Falcons also picked up a quarterback in Drew Gunther, a transfer from Syracuse and a mid-year enrollee. Other mid-year enrollees are Diego Neri, a linebacker; Jaison Patterson, a running back; and Zach Russell, a tight end.
In years past, the coaches would go into the homes of the recruit in an effort to sell them on Bowling Green.
Things changed on March 13 when BGSU closed down the football program due to the COVID-10 virus and recruiting had to be done a different way using technology.
“We had to completely change in our overall business as a football program. We had to figure out how to develop a team that needed in-person training in the worst imaginable way,” “Loeffler said. “We had to continue to develop and change a culture virtually rather than together.
“The biggest challenge we had besides dealing with our team was we had to 100 percent prepare to recruit a class without entering a prospect’s high school, their home, or even to be able to have them on campus and even be in our building.”
Over spring break, the way players were recruited in the past was changed.
“The positive of the 2020 COVID experience is that I will never do a phone call ever again in recruiting,” Loeffler said. “It will be 100 percent face-timing. The amount of information we were able to gain and the understanding of what these kids were all about and their families were all about.
“Technology is the one positive thing that we got out of this 2020 COVID year … using technology to gain information.”
2021 BGSU Recruiting Class
Announced as part of 2020 class but delayed FT enrollment, will join team in January
Mid-year enrollee
Jalen Burton DB 5-10 184 Waukegan, Ill. (Carmel Catholic)
Drew Gunther QB 6-3 220 Chester Springs, Pa. (Malven Prep)
Rocco Hicks OL 6-4 240 Overland Park, Kan. (Blue Valley West)
Dawson Hildebrand OL 6-3 345 Pleasant Hill, Ohio (Troy)
Cashius Howell DL 6-4 220 Kansas City, Mo. (Rockhurst)
Jamal Johnson ATH 5-10 188 Frankfort, Ill. (Lincoln-Way East)
Tae’Shaun Johnson WR 5-11 195 Toledo, Ohio (Central Catholic)
Willie Jones DB 6-2 173 Chicago, Ill. (Wendell Phillips Academy)
Dierre Kelly DL 6-2 250 Gary, Ind. (Merrillville)
Matt Kordas DB 6-1 190 Frankfort, Ill. (Lincoln-Way East)
Jaylen Lawson LB 6-0 215 Lexington, Ky. (Lafayette)
Jaedyn McKinstry TE 6-5 210 Fremont, Ohio (St. John’s Jesuit)
Nick Mosley RB 5-10 200 Pickerington, Ohio (Pickerington Cent.)
Diego Neri LB 6-2 225 Cincinnati, Ohio (Cincinnati Northwest)
Nate Pabst DL 6-5 255 Springdale, Ohio (Archbishop Moeller)
Alex Padgett OL 6-6 320 Avon Lake, Ohio (Avon Lake)
Jaison Patterson RB 6-0 205 Jacksonville, Fla. (Edward H. White)
Zach Russell TE 6-3 230 East Point, Ky. (Johnson Central
Julius Sims Jr. DB 6-1 195 Muskegon, Mich. (Muskegon)
Jaylen Smith WR 6-1 183 Jacksonville, Fla. (Mandarin)
Chase Whatton DL 6-4 240 Pittsburgh, Pa. (Elizabeth Forward)
Cade Zimmerly OL 6-1 265 Perrysburg, Ohio (Perrysburg)