BGSU Football

BGSU fans and players celebrate after BG's overtime victory.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

Bowling Green State University football got tied into its second straight overtime contest in two weeks, but this time the result went the Falcons’ way.

In front of 21,158 fans at Doyt Perry Stadium, BGSU defeated Marshall, 34-31, in overtime during the university’s 100th Homecoming game.

0
0
0
0
0