The Bowling Green hockey team ended up on the short end of a 4-0 final against No. 6 Minnesota State on Friday night.
Minnesota State scored two goals in both the second and third periods to capture the win, including two power play goals.
This is the first time this season that the Falcons have been held scoreless. The loss moves Bowling Green to 16-5-0 on the season, 5-2-0 in the WCHA.
“Have to give Minnesota State credit. They were the better team tonight. We started well and had a few opportunities early with a 4-on-3 and a 5-minute power play. Unfortunately, we didn’t execute and couldn’t put one past McKay,” said head coach Ty Eigner.
After a scoreless first period, Minnesota State scored the first goal of the game in the second period, coming on a power play. Nathan Smith had the goal with assists from Jake Livingstone and Julian Napravnik.
The Mavericks later added another power play goal in the second, this one from Dallas Gerads with assists from Riese Zmolek and Livingstone.
In the third period, Minnesota State scored just before the halfway point of the period. Walker Duehr scored the goal with assists coming from Andy Carroll and Akito Hirose.
The final goal of the game came from the Mavericks in the third period with Zmolek scoring. He was assisted by Napravnik and Wyatt Aamodt.
Both teams saw a player receive a 5-minute major penalty and game misconduct on the night, both being issued in the second period. For Minnesota State it was a spearing call against Reggie Lutz while the Falcons’ Alex Barber was called for hitting from behind.
The Falcons and Mavericks will conclude their series tonight with a 7:07 puck drop. The game will be available to stream on FloHockey.