Tyrese Jenkins had 17 points as Norfolk State beat Bowling Green 90-84 at the Stroh Center on Friday.
Joe Bryant Jr. added 16 points for the Spartans, while Kris Bankston chipped in 15.
Jenkins hit 5 of 6 3-pointers. Bankston also had nine rebounds.
Jalen Hawkins had 13 points for Norfolk State (5-0).
Myron Gordon had 19 points for the Falcons (1-3). Trey Diggs added 17 points. Daeqwon Plowden had 14 points and three blocks.
Bowling Green shot a program record 40 3-point attempts in the contest.
The Falcons and Spartans went to the half with BGSU leading 39-37, but Norfolk State used a strong second half to capture the win.
The loss moves BGSU to 1-3 on the season.
The Falcons jumped out to an early lead, 6-1, but the Spartans came battling back to take their first lead of the night at 13-12. Bowling Green tied it up at 15 before the media break.
The two teams continued to battle back-and-forth before a Cam Young block turned the tides. Plowden made two from the charity stripe at the other end to put Bowling Green back in front.
The Falcons were able to use that momentum to see a Diggs 3followed by a Myron Gordon fast break layup to add to the lead.
Bowling Green and Norfolk State continued the battle to the first half whistle with a close halftime score of 39-37 in favor of Bowling Green. At the break, the Falcons were paced by Plowden with seven points.
The second half saw a similar start as the first with four straight points from BGSU, but Norfolk State answered with a 10-0 run to reclaim the lead before a BGSU timeout.
The Falcons continued to chip away at the lead, including Myron Gordon hitting both free throws following a technical foul against Norfolk State.
The two teams went back-and-forth, matching bucket for bucket. In the last few minutes the Falcons made a strong push, cutting the lead in half, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit.
As time expired, Gordon hit a three at the buzzer to end the action at 90-84, Spartans.
STAT LEADERS
Myron Gordon: 19 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds, 2 steals
Trey Diggs: 17 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals
Daeqwon Plowden: 14 points, 5 rebounds, 3 blocks
Josiah Fulcher: 11 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists
Joe Reece: 10 points, 7 rebounds
FALCON STAT FACTS
The Falcons set a program record for 3-point attempts with 40. The previous record was set on Nov. 8, 2019 against Buffalo with 35.
With 14 points, Plowden moved up on the all-time list from 33rd to 31st, now with 1,176 career points. He also tallied three blocks to jump from a tie for ninth up to eighth on that list with 95 career blocks.
For the second time this season, Plowden attempted 10 free throws, making nine of the 10 tries.
Through the first four games, the Falcons have had a different points leader each game. This time it was Myron Gordon with a season-high 19 points as well as a team-high four assists.
Bowling Green saw five players reach double-digits points, the first time with five since Feb. 23 in an 82-69 win over Eastern Michigan. The Falcons had six players with double-digits earlier this season in a win against Ohio Wesleyan.
Diggs made a season-high five shots from behind the arc. That marks the first time a Falcon has made five triples since Diggs did so against Miami on March 2, also with five.
The Falcons head to Florida for their next pair of games, playing in the Fort Myers Tip-Off Tuesday and Wednesday. The first game is against Milwaukee with a 2:30 p.m. start. The next game will be against either Southern Utah or Yale.
(Information from BGSU Athletics and the Associated Press.)