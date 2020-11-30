The Bowling Green State University hockey team will be back on the road this week, taking on Robert Morris in a mid-week matchup on Tuesday.
The game will serve as the first of the home-and-home series between the Falcons and Colonials with the second game set for Dec. 29.
Falcons Face First Division-I Opponent Of 2020-21 Season
After beginning the season with a home-and-home series against Adrian, the Falcons will take on Robert Morris for the first game of another home-and-home series. For Bowling Green it will be their third game of the season and second on the road. As for Robert Morris, the game will be their fifth of the season with all five being home games. The contest will be the first between Bowling Green and Robert Morris since 2018, a game that the Falcons won in a 6-0 final. Overall, this will be the sixth meeting between the teams with BGSU leading the series.
Battle Against The Colonials
Robert Morris has yet to leave their home arena this season, playing in what will be their fifth straight home game to begin the campaign. In the four completed games, Robert Morris has skated to a 3-1 record with a pair of wins over Alabama Huntsville before splitting with Canisius. In their lone loss of the season, being a 5-2 final, the Colonials were outshot by a margin of 46-37. In goal during that game for Robert Morris was Noah West who made his NCAA debut with a 41 save performance. West was the third goalie between the pipes for Robert Morris already this season after using Dyllan Lubbesmeyer and Reid Cooper in the first two games. With all three of the Colonials' goalies having played at least one game, any of them could skate out against the Falcons on Tuesday.
The Game At A Glance
Bowling Green and Robert Morris will go head-to-head for the first time since October of 2018 and for just the sixth time in program history. While the young season has shown promise for both teams, last year paints a different picture. A year ago the Falcons captured yet another 20-win season, but the Colonials finished out the season with a 13-19-5 record. One aspect to watch in the contest will be the Falcons' power play against the Colonials' penalty kill. Last year, Bowling Green led the nation in power play scores and so far this season, Robert Morris has a .692 penalty kill, having allowed four power play goals on 13 attempts.
Last Time Out
The Falcons were able to log their first shutout of the season the last time they took to the ice. Playing the second portion of a home-and-home against Adrian, Bowling Green was able to stifle the Bulldogs' offense en route to a 5-0 victory. BGSU was led by a balanced offensive attack that saw two different players log multiple goals. The win marks the second consecutive for the Falcons to begin the 2020-21 season and the second time in the last three years that the Orange and Brown have won two of their first three games.
Around The WCHA
While Bowling Green will be the only WCHA team partaking in a mid-week matchup, five other teams in the conference will hit the ice this weekend. Alabama Huntsville will play on Friday (Dec.4) against Ferris State before taking on Lake Superior State on Sunday (Dec. 6). Minnesota State and Michigan Tech will also play a two-game series on Friday and Saturday. The game for Ferris State will be their first of the season, leaving just Alaska and Northern Michigan. Alaska's season is currently set to begin with conference play on Jan. 1 at Lake Superior State. As for Northern Michigan, their season is on hold with Minnesota State on the schedule for Dec. 11.
Mad Max Stays Hot To Start Season
After logging two goals in the first game of the season, pushing him past the 100 career point mark, Max Johnson carried his momentum into the second game of the season, tallying two more scores. Johnson was able to register the first and last goals of the contest against Adrian, including the game-winner for the Falcons. With the game-winner, Johnson has logged the goal that pushed BGSU ahead in both of their two wins so far this season. The two goals also moved Johnson up to 102 career points, placing him in a tie for 68th All-Time in program history.
Multiple-Point Efforts: Take Two
A quartet of Falcons were able to log multiple points in the second game against Adrian after all four did the same in the first meeting. Max Johnson, Alex Barber, Brandon Kruse and Connor Ford all now have four points on the season after tallying two in each game against the Bulldogs. All four of Johnson's came on goals while Alex Barber had two assists in the first game and then two goals in the second. As for Brandon Kruse and Connor Ford they each tallied a goal and an assist in the first game before registering two assists in the second.
Ford Kruse-ing Along With Johnson
Entering the season Brandon Kruse had already reached 100 career points and it took just one game for Max Johnson to join him in achieving the milestone. Now, Connor Ford is on the path to become the third active Falcon to log 100 career points. After scoring four points over the first two games of the season, Ford stands with 90 career points, just 10 shy of the mark. Bowling Green is currently the only team in the nation with two active 100 point scorers, and in time that could grow to three.
Power Of The Power Play
Through the first two games of the season the Falcons have been able to net a power play score in each of the two contests. Max Johnson scored the first against Adrian while Alex Barber followed suit in the second game. This is familiar territory for the Falcons after scoring an NCAA-leading 45 goals with the man advantage over 38 games.