MANKATO, Minn. – The Bowling Green State University hockey team (5-2-3, 3-3-0) lost the series finale to #3 Minnesota State (9-3-0, 5-1-0) by a score of 5-3 in the final game on Saturday.
Both teams scored three power play goals, but the Mavericks netted a pair of even strength scores to gain the advantage. Alex Barber, Gabriel Chicoine, Taylor Schneider and Austen Swankler tallied multiple points for the Falcons, who return home for a series against Lake Superior State next weekend.
The Mavericks got on the board first with a power play goal by Julian Napravnik. The Falcons challenged the ruling for goaltender interference, but a lengthy review confirmed the call. Akito Hirose and Nathan Smith earned the assists.
Ondrej Pavel took advantage of a BGSU turnover and snuck a shot through the left side to extend the MSU lead less than four minutes into the game. Jack McNeely tallied the lone assist.
Minnesota State scored another power play goal with just over three minutes remaining in the opening period. Lucas Sowder netted the goal, with the assists going to Sam Morton and Jake Livingstone.
The Falcons capitalized on a power play opportunity early in the second period, with Taylor Schneider scoring Bowling Green’s first goal of the evening. The senior fired a shot from the left side that went through the legs of Dryden McKay with eight seconds left on the power play. Gabriel Chicoine and Austen Swankler earned the assists.
Bowling Green scored a power play goal again with less than two minutes to go in the second period. Nathan Burke knocked in a rebound from the left side, with Swankler and Alex Barber notching the assists.
Benton Maass went top-shelf on a shot near the blue line to extend the MSU lead early in the third. Reggie Lutz and Sowder were credited with the assists.
Alex Barber scored Bowling Green’s third power play goal of the night, deflecting in a shot in front of the net. Chicoine and Taylor Schneider earned the assists.
Minnesota State closed the scoring with a Sam Morton power play goal. Assists were credited to Jake Livingstone and Brendan Furry.
Falcon Facts
Nathan Burke scored his second power play goal of the season and fifth of his career. The transfer leads the Falcons with six total goals this season.
Taylor Schneider’s goal was his first power play goal of the season and the seventh of his career. The senior has two goals this season and 27 in his career, the highest total at BGSU of any player on the roster.
Schneider’s assist was his seventh of the season, giving him nine points this year. The senior has 62 career points. This was Schneider’s fourth multi-point night of the season, a team-high. He also leads the team with six career multi-assist efforts.
Austen Swankler tallied two assists, extending his point total to a team-high 13. Tonight marked Swankler’s first multi-assist effort of the season. Swankler has scored at least one point in all ten games this season.
Gabriel Chicoine and Austen Swankle shared the assists on a goal for the second consecutive night. Both players have eight assists this season, tied for the team lead.
This was Chicoine’s third multi-assist performance of the year, tying Taylor Schneider for the most on the team.
Alex Barber’s assist was his fourth of the season and his goal was his second of the year. This gives him six points in six games played.
This was Barber’s second multi-point effort of the season. The captain has 16 career power play goals, 39 career assists, and 13 career multi-point games. All of these are the most at BGSU of any active player.
Christian Stoever made his third collegiate start and collected a career-best 29 saves.
The Falcons return to the Slater Family Ice Arena for a series against Lake Superior State. Puck drop is at 7:37 p.m. on Friday and 7:07 p.m. on Saturday.