The No. 8 Bowling Green State University hockey team picked up its 13th win of the season and 999th in program history with a 5-1 win over Northern Michigan on Friday night at home.
The Falcons were paced by four first period goals and added another in the second period, including an assist from goalie Eric Dop. Dop also registered a season-high 36 saves in net. The win puts Bowling Green at 13-2 on the season while Northern Michigan is 2-7.
The Falcons were able to notch the first goal of the game in unconventional fashion, setting the tone for the period. Carson Musser, keeping the puck in the offensive zone, fired a shot that was redirected by a falling Max Johnson for the goal. The goal was credited to Johnson with Musser logging the lone assist.
Chrystopher Collin kept the scoring going with his first collegiate goal, wrapping it around from the side of the net. He was assisted by fellow freshman Ethan Scardina and junior Will Cullen.
The goals continued with an Evan Dougherty score in the first period, maneuvering his stick between a group of skaters to slap the puck into the net. He was assisted by Connor Ford and Musser.
Before the end of the period the Falcons were able to add another score, this one from Brandon Kruse, who was nearly behind the net, with assists from Johnson and Cameron Wright.
In the second period Northern Michigan was able to register a goal on a power play. After Dop made a series of impressive saves, one shot got through. Vincent de May scored with an assist from Joseph Nardi.
The Falcons later answered with Cullen taking the puck the length of the ice for a goal. Dop was credited with the lone assist on the score.
The win marks the 999th in program history as the Falcons are now just a single win away from reaching the millennium milestone.
With two points in the game, Max Johnson tied Brent Regan for 59th in program history for career points, now with 109.
Scoring a goal, Brandon Kruse logged career point 126, moving him past Ken Morrow on the all-time list for sole possession of 50th all-time.
Assisting on Evan Dougherty’s goal in the first period, Ford is now up to 102 career points, tying him for 69th in program history, now a four-way tie with Ryan Murphy, D’Arcy McConvey and Dan DeSalvo.
With two points in the first period alone, both assists, Musser logged his first career multiple-point game as a Falcon. The two assists also brought his season point total to seven, a new career-high for a single-season.
Also recording multiple points in the contest, Johnson logged his fourth multiple-point game of the season and 28th of his career.
Cullen was also able to log multiple points in the game with a goal and an assist for his fourth multiple-point outing of the season.
With his goal in the first period, Dougherty registered his fifth goal of the season, a new career-high for a single season while also tying his career-high for points in a season with six.
Logging an assist on Cullen’s goal, Dop registered his second career assist with the Falcons. Dop also tallied 36 saves in the game, a new season-high while being just one away from tying his career-high.
Bowling Green will conclude the non-conference series against Northern Michigan Saturday. The game is set for a 7:07 p.m. puck drop and will be available to stream on FloHockey.
From there, the Falcons will have another non-conference series next weekend, this time against Bemidji State. The Beavers will host the series on Jan. 21 and 22. Thursday’s game of the series will start at 6:07 p.m. while Friday’s contest will be a 3:07 p.m. puck drop.