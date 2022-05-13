PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Bowling Green State University baseball took on the No. 21-ranked Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Friday to begin a three-game series.
The Falcons were able to string together five runs in the contest, including a three-run fourth inning, but in the end it was the Scarlet Knights on top of a 12-5 final. Nathan Archer, Justin Fugitt and Jack Krause paced the Falcons at the plate as Archer and Fugitt both belted home runs and Krause tallied multiple hits, including a double.
As for the bump, Isaiah Seidel provided 2.2 strong innings of relief work to hold Rutgers scoreless through the seventh and eighth innings. The series will conclude on Sunday (May 14) with a doubleheader beginning at 11:00 a.m.
Rutgers opened the scoring in the bottom of the first with three runs, including a two-run home run, to take an early lead.
The Scarlet Knights added a run in both the second and the third to take a 5-0 lead into the fourth.
In the top of the fourth, the Bowling Green offense burst into action with three runs. A balk with runners at the corners brought Adam Furnas home for the first run.
Justin Fugitt blasted a home run later in the inning, a two-run shot that also scored Jack Krause to cut the Rutgers lead down to 5-3.
The bottom of the fourth saw the Scarlet Knights get one run back to push the score to 6-3.
The fifth inning started off with a home run from Nathan Archer to make the score 6-4.
Rutgers pushed their lead to 9-4 in the bottom of the fifth with a three-run inning.
The sixth saw another BGSU run cross with back-to-back doubles from Krause and Nathan Rose. Rose brought in Krause as the two traded places on the base paths to make it 9-5.
Another three Rutgers runs scored in the bottom of the sixth to bring the score to the 12-5 final.
STAT LEADERS
Jack Krause: 2-for-4, 2 R, 1 2B
Justin Fugitt: 1-for-4, 2 R, 1 HR, 2 RBI
Nathan Rose: 1-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI
Nathan Archer: 1-for-3, 1 R, 1 HR, 1 RBI
Adam Furnas: 1-for-3, 1 R
Isaiah Seidel: 2.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R/ER, 2 K
FALCON STAT FACTS
With his home run, Archer has now logged a hit in five straight games. Over that time he has three doubles, a home run and five RBI.
Seidel tossed his sixth shutout relief appearance of the season while striking out two Scarlet Knights.
Since being shutout in the first game of Sunday’s doubleheader against Toledo, the BGSU bats have come alive. Over the last 27 innings played, the Falcons have tallied 17 runs, scoring at least five in each contest.
The Falcons and Scarlet Knights will conclude the series on Saturday with a doubleheader beginning at 11 a.m.