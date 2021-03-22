ROCKFORD, Ill. — Bowling Green women’s basketball ended their season with a 78-68 loss to Drake in a consolation match in the Women’s National Invitational Tournament on Monday evening.
The loss makes the Falcons 21-8 overall on the season, and 1-2 in the WNIT. It was a season unlike any other because of coronavirus regulations, but it was also one of surprising success for a women’s team that was picked to finish No. 11 out of 12 teams in the MAC at the beginning of the year.
BGSU head coach Robyn Fralick knew that she had a special team early on in the season.
“We talked as a staff a lot about kind of slowing down and enjoying coaching a group of enthusiastic, self-motivated, team-first kids. There’s a real magic, when you as a coach get to coach a team like that. It’s a real sweet spot and as a staff, we knew it while it was happening,” Fralick said.
BGSU’s leading scorer on the season Lexi Fleming had to sit our her second straight game due to injury, and the Falcons once again had to navigate a game without the MAC Freshman of the Year. The shoulder injury that she obtained in the MAC quarterfinal game against Eastern Michigan doesn’t seem to be serious right now, but the team is evaluating the injury, Fralick said.
“We’ll find out more. We don’t have all the answers to it right now. It got really irritated in the Creighton game. She just got hit really hard a few times in that spot and after that she just couldn’t go,” Fralick said.
The game did not start out like their win over Dayton two days prior, where the Falcons fell 20-2 to the Flyers to start the game. Instead, the Falcons took an early lead with sophomore Olivia Trice, who had a team-high 18 points in the game against Dayton, knocking down a 3 to give the Falcons a 3-2 lead. Trice finished with just 6 in her final game of the season.
The teams traded leads the rest of the quarter, but it was the Bulldogs that held an early lead at the end of one 23-19.
The second quarter started off with a 5-0 run courtesy of Bowling Green senior Madisen Parker.
Despite the quick start by BGSU, the Bulldogs were able to keep the score close and the game stayed almost even throughout the entire quarter. Drake went on a 12-5 run to end the half, heading into the locker room up 40-33.
After a 3 right out of the gate by Drake’s Allie Woolridge, the Bulldogs had the first double-digit lead of the game. But the Falcons fought to stay in the game, something they had done all season.
“We were down 20-2 yesterday and found a way to fight back. We were down 20 points in the second half against Buffalo and fought back. I don’t like being in those deficits, but I will say that something I wholeheartedly trust about our team is we will fight back. We saw that again tonight. I thought we just ran out of gas,” Fralick said.
The lead fell back to just five for Drake in the third quarter, but a hot start in the fourth quarter put the Bulldogs back into double digits, where they never left, eventually winning the game by 10.
Parker led the team with 14 points on the evening, going 4 of 7 from beyond the arc.
Parker was a part of a senior class that also included Claire Glowniak, Angela Perry and Mari Hill. It was a class that Fralick could not say enough good things about not because of their play on the court, but because of their attitude off of it.
“Our seniors are the coolest. I mean to find kids that will play whatever role the team needs: Mature, be great teammates, embrace the younger kids, teach them about the program, teach them about the way we do things. That’s really lucky. I told those kids today that they transformed our program, they left the Bowling Green jersey better than they found it,” she said.
Because of the NCAA allowing all seniors to come back for another year of eligibility, due to the unstable nature of college athletics during the pandemic, the game might not have been the last for some of those seniors.
“Yeah, I definitely think that we will see some of our kids in Bowling Green jerseys again. It’s such a unique year with COVID. It’s like some teams play 10 games, some teams play 28. Everybody who played this year essentially gets another year, so we’ll be excited to have some of our kids back in BG jerseys,” Fralick said.
The season was one of uncertainty but Fralick and her team are happy that they were able to get about as close as they could to a normal season despite the various restrictions.
“Playing through a pandemic has its own layers of challenges,” she said. “I credit our kids, our team, our support staff that we played our whole season, we didn’t have a single pause and that’s amazing. I’m so proud of the sacrifices that our kids made.”