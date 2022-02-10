For the first time in two years, the family of BGSU junior guard Elissa Brett arrived from Australia to see her play in person.
It paid dividends as Brett made 7-of-11 field goals, including 4-for-6 from beyond the arc, and scored 20 points with seven rebounds and two assists to lead the Falcons to an 81-52 romp over Northern Illinois at the Stroh Center Wednesday.
“I had my auntie and uncle here from Australia tonight. My family has not been over because of COVID in two years or so, so it was really cool to have family there to just play in front of them and get the win in front of them,” Brett said.
The win completed BGSU’s season sweep over Northern Illinois. The Falcons defeated the Huskies 64-54 in Dekalb, Illinois one week earlier.
“It was a quick turnaround. We just played them a week ago, and I thought our kids did a really good job locking in,” BGSU coach Robyn Fralick said.
“I thought we played really good team basketball tonight — I think we saw that across the board. We were sharing the ball and a lot of people were making contributions and playing engaged basketball through 40 minutes.
“I thought our team played a little more freely, a little more fluid, so we are really proud to come away with a win.”
For the Falcons, it was about moving the basketball faster than the Huskies could rotate, always leaving someone open for a wide open three or giving someone a chance to drive into the lane and score or dish out to the open shooter on the perimeter.
“I think the team moved the ball really well tonight. Just getting inside and creating for others, that’s what got us all open,” Brett said.
The Falcons improve to 11-9 overall and 6-5 in the Mid-American Conference, while the Huskies fall to 9-12 and 6-7.
As a team, BGSU shot 55% (31-for-56) from the field, made 14-of-22 (64%) from downtown to go with 22 assists.
From beyond the arc, senior forward Kadie Hempfling and sophomore guard Morgan Sharps were both 3-for-4 in scoring 11 points each. Hempfling also pulled down 10 rebounds and had three steals.
Fifth-year guard Madisen Parker, who has now played in more games than any other BGSU womens basketball player (136), was 2-for-2 from downtown and scored eight points.
“It feels really good because I thought tonight was an example of how well our team can play together,” Parker said.
“When we share the ball together, a lot of different people can step up. Tonight, was fun because the ball was going in, we were sharing it, and anytime you can win a game in the MAC like we did tonight was a good day for the Falcons.”
They were so effective on both ends of the floor that BGSU went on an 18-0 run covering a span of five minutes and 19 seconds from the end of the first quarter and into the second.
Meanwhile, the defense was collapsing, not allowing 6-foot-1 junior forward A’Jah Davis to have her way in the paint. Davis finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and she had two steals.
“I think we knew we had to stop A’Jah Davis,” Brett said. “She’s one of the best players in the MAC, so just everyone helping in on her was like one of our main focuses tonight.”
As a team, the Huskies were held to 33% shooting (19-for-58) from the field, including 3-for-16 in three-point shots.
BGSU sophomore guard Nyla Hampton had nine points, three assists and three steals, freshman forward Zoe Miller scored nine points, and freshman guard Jocelyn Tate scored four points.
Starting freshman guard Amy Velasco, usually a leading scorer, did not have to score, putting up two points, but she was a facilitator in dishing out six assists.
Junior guard Molly Dever scored three points, sophomore guard Kenzie Lewis had two points and four assists, and sophomore forward Olivia Hill scored two points for the Falcons.
For the Huskies, senior guard Jenae Poisson scored 12 and senior forward Emily Meinert and sophomore forward Brooke Stonebracker scored six apiece.
Freshman guard Sydney McCrea scored five points, senior forward Mikayla Brandon and sophomore guard Jayden Morable had four points and five rebounds each, and senior guard Paulina Castro scored three points for Northern.
Despite their record, Northern came into the game on a roll. The Huskies had won five of their previous seven games, including Sunday afternoon’s 80-70 victory over MAC preseason favorite Ohio.
“They are a good team,” Fralick said. “The MAC is one of the best mid-majors, if not the best mid-major womens basketball league in the country. Every night you feel like it’s a fistfight.”