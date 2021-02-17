With a 12-0 run late in the third quarter, Bowling Green women’s basketball team was able to roll past Central Michigan, 76-67, Wednesday evening at the Stroh Center.
“I think the key was just the same that we have been doing,” BG freshman Lexi Fleming said about the 12-0 run. “We let them drive middle a lot so we want to emphasis on not letting them drive middle because we don’t have help there … I know defense is going to win the game so that was our key.”
The Falcons played well with four players scoring in double figures and an overall good team defensive effort.
“I thought it was a tremendous team win … We just had so many different kids step up … I was proud of our 40-minute effort,” BG head coach Robyn Fralick said.
With the win the Falcons improve to 16-4 overall and 12-3 in the Mid-American Conference. The Chippewas, who have won the MAC regular-season title the last four years, are 13-7, 11-5.
“It’s an awesome feeling. Any win is a great win in the MAC. But I honestly think that we will come ready for any game,” Fleming said. “The confidence level I think is rising but we also want to sustain that we can do better and we will do better in this season and the coming years.”
The Falcons started the game with a 7-0 run, but the Chippewas out-scored BG 15-4 the rest of the first quarter for a 15-15 tie after 10 minutes.
Both teams shoot the ball well in the second quarter and the Falcons had a 34-29 lead with 2:24 left in the first half. But the Chippewas scored the last nine points of the half to take a 38-34 lead into the locker room.
The Chippewas were ahead 52-46 with 3:43 remaining in the third quarter and then the Falcons made their 12-0 run to take control of the game.
Madisen Parker started the run with a 3-pointer while Fleming scored five points and Angela Perry scored four points to give the Falcons a 58-52 lead with eight minutes remaining.
“We got stops. We got first rebounds and we got good ball movement,” Fralick said about the third quarter run. “We changed sides multiple times. We got different people to score. We had a variety of people impacting the game.”
In the fourth quarter, the Falcons never trailed and Kadie Hempfling scored eight of BG’s 18 points. The Falcons were able to seal the win going 6-of-8 from the free-throw line in the final 43 seconds.
“They (CMU) made a good run in the third and I liked our fight back and left our push to finish the third quarter,” Fralick said. “I liked our toughness and our effort to finish the game with a lead as well.”
Fleming finished with a game-high 20 points. Hempfling added 17 points, Perry scored 12 points coming off the bench and Nyla Hampton contributed 11 points.
Defensively CMU’s Micaela Kelly and Molly Lewis were averaging a combined 44 points a game, but were held to 34 points.
“Central presents so many challenges. They are such a dynamic team especially a dynamic offensively team,” Fralick said. “What I am seeing is that we are continuing to improve and continuing to get better at more things.”
NOTES: With her two 3-pointers Parker passed Chrissy Steffen and is fifth all-time for the Falcons with 185 3-pointers … BG’s Elissa Brett had a game-high eight rebounds and Hempfling had seven rebounds … BG had the lead for 23:40 of the game compared to 12:07 for CMU … The Falcons scored 50 points in the paint and had 15 second-chance points, 21 points off CMU turnovers and 22 points off the bench … Next for Bowling Green is a scheduled game on Wednesday Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. at Ohio University.
CMU 15 23 14 15 — 67
BGSU 15 19 24 18 – 76.
CMU
Davis, 7-1-1—18; Kelly, 5-2-0—16; Watters, 1-5-0—17; Smith, 2-0—4; Bussell, 4-0—8; Weekes, 2-0—4; Martinez, 0-0—0. TOTALS: 21-8-1—67.
BGSU
Brett, 2-0—4; Lewis, 1-0—2; Fleming, 6-2-2—20; Hampton, 3-1-2—11; Hempfling, 6-12—17; Parker, 0-2-0—6; Perry, 5-2—12; Glowniak, 2-0—4; Trice, 0-0—0. TOTALS: 25-6-8—76.