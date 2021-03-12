CLEVELAND – In the regular season, Buffalo defeated the Bowling Green women’s basketball team twice.
And while those games count, the Falcons had the drive, grit and defensive effort to down the Bulls, 80-67, Friday in a Mid-American Conference semifinal tournament game.
With the victory, the Falcons now 20-5, will play Central Michigan (17-8) on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the MAC championship game. Saturday’s winner earns a spot in the NCAA tournament.
“I was really proud of our team. Every time that they (Buffalo) made a good run we had a great response,” BG head coach Robyn Fralick said. “Every single player on our team impacted (the) game whether they played or didn’t come into the game.
“We are really excited. We know we are going to have a tough challenge in front of us,” Fralick added. “But we are going to focus on Bowling Green and try to find ways for us to optimize what we can do.”
Elissa Brett led the way for the Falcons, finishing with 20 points and 13 rebounds. She also played well defensively against Buffalo’s Dyaisha Fair. Fair, who was averaging 24.4 points per game, did score 18 points, but Brett made her earn every basket.
“I think Elissa Brett is one of the best defenders in our league. She can guard so many different match-ups. She just moves her feet so well. She did a great job tonight making things tough,” Fralick said. “Dyaisha Fair is an unbelievable player. She is an incredibly dynamic scorer, and Elissa had to work really, really hard. I thought she did a great job of keeping the ball in front of her.”
Lexi Fleming, who had to leave the last game with a shoulder injury, finished with 16 points, four steals and four assists. Madisen Parker came off the bench to nail four 3-pointers for 12 points. Kadie Hempfling added 11 points and five assists.
“Buffalo got us twice this season so I know that they wanted to beat us a third time. We wanted to get a ‘W’ somehow,” Fleming said. “It was a team win. Everyone put forth everything that they had and now we are going to the championship.
“I think we just came ready to play this game, and we started out strong in the first half. We had struggled the last couple of games, so we were really excited to see us start very well,” Fleming added.
The 3-point shooting was a spark for the Falcons as they were 14-of-29 on triples, 48.3%. Five different players scored 3-pointers for the Falcons.
“Definitely when you start hitting a couple, you get confidence,” Fleming said about the 3-pointers. “I think that once we get stops on defense that honestly helps any type of shooting no matter where it is. … Our confidence definitely builds when we see the ball go into the hoop.”
“We took better shots. We were really focused going into the game, going about our shot selection, our quality of shots,” Fralick said about the 3-pointers. “Against a team like Buffalo, if you take bad shots they turn those into points.”
Things were close in the first half as BG held a 19-15 lead at the end of the first quarter and were ahead 34-26 at the half. Brett scored 12 of her 20 points and had eight of her 11 rebounds in the first half and Parker made three of her four 3-pointers.
In the third quarter, each team scored 20 points, with the Falcons hitting five 3-pointers, including three from Fleming.
The Falcons then put things away in the fourth quarter, leading by as many as 19 points before the Bulls scored the final six points of the game.
“That was our goal from day one,” Fleming said about playing for a MAC championship. “Maybe not a lot of other people thought that we were going to make it this far, but our team has definitely set the standard high, the goal high and we are achieving it as we go along.”
NOTES: CMU advanced with a 100-92 overtime win over Ohio on Friday’s second game … Bowling Green beat CMU 76-67 during the regular season … The Falcons are now 46-25 in MAC tournament games … The last time BG won 20 games was the 2013-14 team which won 30 games … The Falcons had the lead for 39:11 of the 40 minutes … Buffalo is 15-9.
BUFFALO 15 11 20 21 — 67
BGSU 19 15 20 26 — 80
BUFFALO
Hemphill, 3-2—8; Hall, 1-1-0—5; McEvans, 7-4—18; Fair, 4-2-4—18; Adeyeye, 0-2—2; Christie, 0-0—0; Walters, 2-0—4; Young, 0-0—0; Schiffer, 0-3-0—9; Gaba, 1-1—3; Elias, 0-0—0; Valenti-Paea, 0-0—0. TOTALS: 18-6-13—67.
BGSU
Hempfling, 2-13—11; Lewis, 0-6—6; Fleming, 2-4-0—16; Brett, 4-3-2—20; Hampton, 2-1-0—7; Parker, 0-4-0—12; Glowniak, 2-2—6; Trice, 1-0—2; Dever, 0-0—0; M. Hill, 0-0—0. TOTALS: 12-14-14—80.