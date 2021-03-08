There are 15 practices scheduled for the Bowling Green football team, starting March 11.
Scot Loeffler is in his third season as the Falcons head coach and he is watching his team get bigger and stronger for the 2021 season in winter workouts. This week he laid out spring goals for the team.
“Our number one spring goal still is strength. Regardless that we’re entering our practice mode here, we’re taking a totally different approach in regards to strength,” Loeffler said. “We still always lifted during this time, but it was mostly a time in the strength and conditioning program what you were trying to maintain.
“Our number two goal is to keep on the path of proper nutrition,” Loeffler continued. “Christian Simms is a guy, for example, that he gained 80 pounds on the bench. He gained 80 pounds on the squat. He’s 250 pounds and he looks great. It’s because of strength and because of nutrition.
The third goal is to become a smarter, more disciplined team.
“And our fourth goal is that physical development; we need to execute better. The fact of the matter is, anyone that watched our games can obviously see we’re not a very good tackling team, and we’re not a good blocking team,” Loeffler added. “There’s a lot of reasons for that, including youth,, but the fact of the matter is, if we want to get to where we want to go, we’ve got to block better. We’ve got to tackle better with the skill kids.”
Loeffler believes that things are turning around for the young Falcons.
“You can feel a positive culture occurring in our program right now. And we’re very young. We’re extremely young,” he said. “There’s good things about being young and there’s bad things. The good thing is, you can develop them and you’re going to have a really healthy program down the road. The negative part is that you’re still young and the majority of our team are all fourth-and fifth-year players that we recruited.”
There will be 15 practices this spring with three in shorts and the rest in pads.
“There’s a formula that the NCAA has you follow in regards to how much contact you’re allowed to do per day of any scrimmage times you’re allowed to have. And all of that is equated into our calendar in our schedule,” Loeffler said. “We’ll go Thursday, Saturday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, all through spring. They’ll be one Monday practice about midway through. I think it’s practice number eight and it’ll be a short practice. It’s basically to break up the contact.”
The Falcons will be without Matt McDonald, who was BG’s starting quarterback, this spring after surgery for a shoulder injury.
“He probably should have had it at the beginning of the season,” Loeffler said about McDonald’s surgery. “He had major, major issues with that shoulder. He gutted it out. He played. And we were hoping that at the end of the season that he would be able to just recover through rest and rehab. It was significant. He had shoulder surgery.”
McDonald is expected to be back May 1, starting to throw a ball again.
“Matt went through a lot last year. He knows that he didn’t play well. He had a lot going on with him physically. He had a bunch of young players around him,” Loeffler added. “And the fact of the matter is, we’ve had a very candid conversation that he needs to play better. And do I think he has the capability of playing better? Absolutely I do.
“The plan is to I would love to get a number one out of that spring between that group of guys. I think it’ll be a one, two type of thing. Then let the summer and training camp let McDonald and whoever comes out of the spring football, let them compete.”