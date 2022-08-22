The Bowling Green State University men’s soccer team will begin the 2022 season ranked in at least two national polls.
The Falcons have checked in at No. 25 in the College Soccer News preseason top-30 poll.
Head coach Eric Nichols and the Falcons, after advancing to the NCAA Championships twice during the 2021 calendar year, also were ranked 25th in the United Soccer Coaches preseason rankings, released earlier this month.
The Falcons finished the fall 2021 season with an overall record of 11-6-3 and BGSU advanced to the second round of the NCAA Championships.
BGSU picked up a 1-0 victory at Louisville in the first round of the national tourney, marking the fifth NCAA Tournament victory in program history and the first since 1997.
BGSU ended the fall 2021 campaign ranked 27th (second team among “also receiving votes”) in the final United Soccer Coaches rankings.
The Falcons also ended the ‘21 season ranked in the final College Soccer News poll. The Falcons checked in at number 30 in the CSN season-ending poll for the second consecutive year.
BGSU has a record of 36-20-7 over the last 63 matches, dating to late in the 2018 season. A total of 13 of the 20 setbacks in that time have come by a single goal.
The regular-season opener is Friday at DePaul, with the home opener set for Sept. 1 vs. Ohio State.