The Bowling Green State University women’s basketball student-athletes have been recognized for their success in the classroom. The Falcons were named to the 2021-22 Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Academic Top 25 Team Honor Roll, which was announced Wednesday by the WBCA office.

The Falcons are ranked 24th in the entire nation on the NCAA Division I list. BGSU has been named to the WBCA’s Academic Top 25 in six of the last nine seasons and 11 times in the last 16 years. The other 11 MAC schools have combined to earn the honor just 10 times in that same 16-year span.

