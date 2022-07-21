The Bowling Green State University women’s basketball student-athletes have been recognized for their success in the classroom. The Falcons were named to the 2021-22 Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Academic Top 25 Team Honor Roll, which was announced Wednesday by the WBCA office.
The Falcons are ranked 24th in the entire nation on the NCAA Division I list. BGSU has been named to the WBCA’s Academic Top 25 in six of the last nine seasons and 11 times in the last 16 years. The other 11 MAC schools have combined to earn the honor just 10 times in that same 16-year span.
“This is a ranking that we are very proud of in our program,” said BGSU head coach Robyn Fralick. “We have high standards for our student-athletes on and off the court and this is indicative of that. And, a special thanks to Marissa Tashenberg and Kim Cameron for all of their academic investment in our student-athletes.”
The WBCA Academic Top 25 recognizes NCAA Division I, II and III, NAIA and two-year college women’s basketball teams across the nation that carry the highest combined GPAs inclusive of all student-athletes on their rosters for the entire season. The 2021-22 season is the 27th in which the WBCA has compiled the honor rolls.
This year’s release also marks the first year in which all teams which qualified for the top 25 rankings with the minimum 3.0 GPA also are recognized for their academic accomplishment.
The Falcons had a team GPA of 3.554 for the ‘21-22 campaign. A team’s GPA is calculated by dividing the total number of quality points earned by the total number of hours attempted by all team members in the academic terms (semesters or quarters) that the season spans. Weighted grades are converted to a 4.0 scale. The GPA’s are rounded to the nearest thousandth of a point. Teams are nominated for the honor by a WBCA-member head coach. A team must have a 3.000 or better GPA to be nominated.